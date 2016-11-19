Tennessee to increase patrols on I-40 over Thanksgiving

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2feKhff ) troopers will be assigned on I-40 every 20 miles from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Nov. 27. The initiative is part of the Interstate 40 Drive to Zero Fatalities, which includes additional patrols along I-40 in eight states.

In addition, state officials say the highway patrol will add an extra trooper on all of the state’s major interstates. Officials investigated 35 crashes the Wednesday before Thanksgiving last year and 111 wrecks the Sunday after the holiday on I-40. In total, eight people died in crashes over the 120-hour holiday period in 2015.

