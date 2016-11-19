Shelton takes home Miss Johnson City crown; Munsey wins Miss Historic Jonesborough

Johnson City native and Daniel Boone graduate Whitney Shelton, 22, was named Miss Johnson City while East Tennessee State University student Morgan Munsey, 19, gained the Miss Historic Jonesborough title.

Saturday’s event was the 70th anniversary of the Miss Johnson City pageant and the 42nd anniversary of the Miss Historic Jonesborough pageant.

The contest began shortly after 7 p.m. as nine contestants were judged on four categories: talent, swimsuit, evening gown and onstage interview.

Shelton also won the interview and talent sections of the contest and took home a share of the People’s Choice award along with Munsey.

Shelton is a recent graduate of the University of Tennessee, earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism and electronic media. She aspires to get a job as a TV news reporter.

Munsey, a native of Church Hill and graduate of Sullivan East High School, is studying information technology at ETSU. She supports involving girls in technology studies as her platform.

“We had some really good contestants,” said organizer Elmer Harmon. “Whatever the outcome, I knew we’d have good winners because, gosh, these girls are just exceptional. Their parents should be proud of them because they all attribute to our community.”

For the talent portion, the audience was treated to a mix of singing, dancing and monologues. Shelton received the biggest reaction as she took the stage dressed as Michael Jackson and mixed in the Moon walk during her routine. Munsey also did a dance routine for her talent section.

Reigning Miss Tennessee Grace Burgess was also in attendance and received a standing ovation as she sang “Desperado” near the end of event.

“Burgess has spent the entire week speaking to schoolchildren,” Harmon said. “I think on Monday she was in Sullivan County schools, Tuesday she was in Unicoi County schools, Wednesday she toured the children’s hospital in Kingsport and Thursday she was in Johnson City.”

This was the first year the pageant was held at David Crockett High School. In previous years, it’s been held at East Tennessee State University’s Martha Street Culp Auditorium. Harmon said the move was due to renovations happening at the Culp Center.

“That’s why we moved and the principal here at (David) Crockett made us an offer we couldn’t refuse,” Harmon said. “And so far, we’re really happy with it. I like what I see and things are going well.”

The Miss Johnson City/Miss Historic Jonesborough pageant is a preliminary to the Miss Tennessee pageant in June.

Shelton and Munsey each took home $750 college scholarships, while judges awarded the Miss Congeniality scholarship to Jacy Richardson and the community service award to Kelsi Walters.

