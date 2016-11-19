Hill, Van Huss talk leadership votes, bills to watch in new session

Van Huss, starting his third two-year term in office in January, was elected Thursday by the House Republican caucus to be floor leader, a position he said he will use to fight to enforce the will of the people and help incoming representatives acclimate to the legislative process.

The defined duties of the floor leader include holding bill review committees for the caucus and tracking down answers for lawmakers’ questions about proposed legislation.

“I want to go around meeting with folks, and make sure things are going OK,” Van Huss said Friday. “One of the things I’ve experienced — corruption is a strong word — but I want to make sure that the new guys coming in, if they see something that doesn’t represent the people, I want them to talk to me about it.”

Among his goals for ensuring transparency and accountability to the electorate, Van Huss said he will strive for roll call votes when possible and for accurate fiscal notes to keep bills from being stalled in committees.

“There’s a lot going on behind the scenes, it’s something disappointing I’ve seen since becoming a representative,” he said. ... “Administration sometimes places bogus fiscal notes on bills to kill them, which means the people’s will is not being followed.”

Rep. Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough, kept his 7th District seat two weeks ago, but did not win the leadership position he sought this week from fellow Republicans. Instead, Greeneville Rep. David Hawk won the assistant leader position in the caucus meeting.

“I’ve known David a very long time, and, after the vote, I offered him my congratulations, and I offer them again today,” Hill said. “We’ve always worked well together, and I think we will continue to have a good relationship.”

Facing criticism over the handling of sexual misconduct allegations lodged against Rep. Jeremy Durham and a challenge from a gun rights lobbying group questioning her dedication to Second Amendment rights, House Speaker Beth Harwell handily won re-election to her position.

Both Hill and Van Huss said Harwell, and Rep. Glen Casada, elected to be House majority leader, would do well in their positions.

“I’ve worked with them for the last four years, and I look forward to continue working with them,” Van Huss said.

In the new legislative session starting in January, Van Huss said he intends to again push for a constitutional carry law, which would allow residents to carry firearms without first obtaining a permit or meeting the training requirements currently in place to obtain a firearm.

Both Hill and Van Huss said they expect infrastructure projects to be a major issue in the session, as well as medicinal marijuana.

Hill added the question of transgender people’s bathroom habits to his list of expected legislation, saying a bill requiring people in public schools to “use the bathroom with the gender they were given at birth” will likely reemerge.