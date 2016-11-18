Speedway Children's Charities kicks off holidays with $1 million in grant awards; Speedway in Lights opens for 20th anniversary season

Speedway Children’s Charities’ annual Night of Smiles grant presentations at the Bristol track began with the announcement that the chapter had exceeded its $1 million fundraising goal for 2016 with a final total of $1,002,380 raised and distributed.

Boosted by fundraising activities surrounding September’s long-awaited “Battle at Bristol” football game between the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech, the total surpassed the charity’s previous record of $805,900 raised and distributed in 2015 and brought the chapter’s total distributions to more than $9 million.

“Reaching the $1 million benchmark is a fitting capstone for Bristol Motor Speedway’s biggest year ever,” said Claudia Byrd, executive director of the Bristol chapter. “Of course the demand for assistance will always outstrip our ability to help, but we are thoroughly delighted that we will be able to assist additional agencies with their child-focused needs this year.”

The 2016 fundraising proceeds went to representatives of 100 child service organizations from across the region gathered for Thursday’s Night of Smiles ceremony.

The grant recipients included Appalachia Service Project, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of East Tennessee, CASA of Northeast Tennessee, Holston United Methodist Home for Children, Niswonger Children's Hospital, Small Miracles Therapeutic Equestrian Center and dozens of others.

Coalition for Kids, a free after-school and evening program for Johnson City children with needs identified by their schools, received the chapter’s 2016 Jeff Byrd Grant, a $50,000 award presented in honor of the speedway’s late general manager. The funds are earmarked for development of a STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — lab to foster educational projects for Coalition for Kids participants.

Funding also went to the Johnson City Press Christmas Box, a holiday food project that annually provides food boxes and extra groceries to the families of more than 2,000 children included in the Salvation Army Angel Tree shopping adoptions program in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties.

Byrd said this year’s record-breaking fundraising for Speedway Children’s Charities demonstrates “the wonderful spirit of giving is alive and well in our region.”

“On behalf of all the hundreds of volunteers, trustees and staff members that it takes to coordinate and produce Speedway Children’s Charities events throughout the year, we offer a huge ‘thank you.’”

SCC fundraising events include spring, fall and winter 5k races, golfing and shooting tournaments held in conjunction with August race week at BMS, the Ultimate Bristol Experience Online Auction and SCC’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the Speedway in Lights holiday light show at BMS.

Speedway in Lights opened for its 20th season on Friday and will be open nightly through Jan. 7.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary season, the light show this year will include "20 Days of Giving” leading up Christmas, during which BMS will give away prizes and gifts courtesy of local businesses. Some nights will include giveaways to every single vehicle that enters the property while other nights will consist of a drawing for a grand prize.

Christmas Village in the speedway infield will also feature a couple of new attractions this year: a living nativity scene and a live, interactive Christmas tree display with memorial trees on which guests may may leave messages or ornaments in memory of a loved one.

In conjunction with the light show, The Ice Rink at Bristol Motor Speedway will also return for its 12th holiday season at the track.

More information about this year’s Speedway in Lights attractions is available at www.speedwayinlights.org.