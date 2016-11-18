City sidewalks becoming 'quotable'

Two 18-inch by 24-inch Canadian blue-veined limestone blocks have been set at the corners of Commerce at West Market and West Main streets -- an idea that grew out of a Johnson City Public Art Committee meeting last year.

The two quotes greet pedestrians near the reddish handicapped access areas at each corner of the relatively new Main Street parking lot. One, by Pablo Picasso, reads, “Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.” The second, a Chinese proverb, explains “Be not afraid of going slowly, be afraid only of standing still.”

Johnson City Public Art Committee Vice Chair Elvis Kee said he and Public Works Department Director Phil Pindzola walked the downtown area and defined 20 possible locations for future words of wisdom. They chose two, and will continue to place them throughout the city.

“This is an outgrowth of the committee,” Kee said. “We did some brainstorming about a year ago, and Phil asked what they would like to see. One member said, ‘I’d like to see something that makes me say “ooh!” ’ ”

Kee said the committee starts and ends each meeting with phrases and quotes, and it was suggested they put the plan in motion.

“We contacted General Shale when they were building The Pavilion at Founders Park, and the conversation came up about what we could use and how we could do this,” he said. “I researched a few places, including funeral homes, and found Eddie Porter at Porter Monuments in Kingsport who said he would create the first two.”

Most limestone is pale in appearance. But this type, which lays even with the existing concrete, has a marbled effect and looks as if a feather was dipped in a light blue paint and pulled across the stone. Public Works employees installed the works, and will continue to do so.

Kee said he does not know where the next quotes will go, and whether they will be paid for by donations or by other means.

“I have a backlog of nice quotes, and we’re hoping downtown business owners and others will help donate to have these made,” he said. “They would be asked to donate $1,000 and be given a choice of quotes selected by the Public Art Committee, and we would have to agree on the locations. It’s just another way of introducing art to the city.”

For more information, go to www.johnsoncitytn.com/art, call the Public Works Department at 434-6060 or the Public Art Committee at 434-6079.

