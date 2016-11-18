Rocky Fork State Park design hearings underway in Flag Pond

In addition to a 3,000-square-foot visitors center, Park Manager Jesse Germeraad told those in attendance at the second of the three meetings held Friday at the former Flag Pond School, the $1.9 million construction project will also include two picnic pavilions and a park maintenance building, all targeted for completion by December 2017.

“A lot of folks are working to make it happen before Gov. (Bill) Haslam leaves office at the end of next year,” Germeraad said. “Gov. Haslam is very supportive of us and we are very lucky he is supportive of us and we have that support from the top down.

During the same general time frame, Germeraad said, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will build a road system through the park with a 70-foot-long bridge over Rocky Fork Creek leading to the visitors center, a couple of smaller bridges over the creek and a new gravel parking area near the visitors center.

And at about the same time, he said TDOT and Erwin Utilities will be working together to simultaneously improve Rocky Fork Road and extend a city waterline down the middle of the road leading to the park.

“A lot of effort has gone into not impacting Rocky Fork Creek or the Rocky Fork Watershed.”

Germeraad said questions presented by those attending the public hearings as well as those who have attended presentations on the park’s development presented to local civic organizations have focused in large part on the park’s unique access to the Appalachian Trail.

When complete, he said, Rocky Fork will be the only state park with access to the AT, a feature considered beneficial to both the through hikers on the trail and the community outside the park.

For AT hikers, he said the park will provide an opportunity for them to come off the trail and use the state park facilities and campgrounds, and to get out into the Flag Pond and Unicoi County community.

“We need Flag Pond and our hope is that the park will pull in some businesses. The state park impact on the community may not happen in the next year or even in the three years, but it will grow,” he said,

Those attending the meeting have also inquired about the park’s campgrounds; Germeraad said plans are still very fluid. Plans for the visitors center are much more firm and with good luck may be advertised for bid as early as January and under construction by March.

The plans include: a large exhibit space for educational exhibits and programming focused on the park’s natural features and the history and culture of the surrounding area; large windows and decks to maximize the center’s views of the creek and of Flint Mountain; and complete handicap accessibility to allow people with disabilities to take in a great deal of the beauty the park has to offer.

Germeraad said this week’s public meetings are required for application for a federal Land Water Conservation Fund grant to be filed next week in attempt to help the state with a portion of the total $1,965,000 projected cost of the visitors center, picnic pavilions and maintenance building.

The final hearing will be held at the former Flag Pond school on Old Asheville Highway Saturday, Nov. 19, beginning at 5 p.m.

More information about the park can be found at tnstateparks.com/parks/about/rocky-fork or www.facebook.com/RockyForkStateParkTn, or may be obtained by calling the park at 423-271-1233.

More information about the park can also be found at the Friends of Rocky Fork State Park website www.rockyforkfriends.org or at the Friends group’s Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/FriendsofRockyFork.

