Roadrunner Markets, Inc., founder Warren Broyles dies at age 74

Warren Broyles, a native of Washington County, launched the company in 1977 before opening his first convenience store in Greeneville three years later.

His son, Ryan Broyles, who is now president of Mountain Empire Oil Inc., said the company now operates 92 Roadrunner Markets throughout Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina.

Warren Broyles was known around the region as a big-hearted gentleman who donated thousands of dollars to area charities and scholarship funds.

“He was a very generous, generous man,” said Caroline Broyles, Warren Broyles’ widow.

“He gave to so many things locally, (like) the United Way and children’s charities. He was very benevolent because he grew up without a father on a farm. He was very interested in helping other people with a hand up, and (he) did it to strangers right off the street. ... Because of his success, he wanted other people to be successful.”

In May, Roadrunner Markets pledged $1 million toward East Tennessee State University’s new football stadium and also sponsored his alma mater’s eagle web camera project.

Warren Broyles grew up in the South Central community of Washington County and lived in the county his whole life.

“His father died when he was young and he was kind of thrust into the role of being the head of the family. He went to school and was a farmer at the same time,” Ryan Broyles said.

Warren Broyles began his career selling fuel contracts for the Atlantic Richfield Company to independent convenience store operators.

“He said, ‘If these guys can do it, I can do it.’ So in 1977, he bought a oil company on West Market Street and that was kind of his beginnings,” Ryan Broyles said. “It started out as a commercial fuel company and around 1980 is when he bought his first convenience store.”

Ryan Broyles said his father had an extreme work ethic, and after retiring, Warren Broyles still came into work every day.

“Even when he was sick, he would still find the energy to get out and make it to the office,” his son said.

The family said funeral arrangements have yet to be made.

