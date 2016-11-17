United Way campaign tops $1.36 million; six weeks of fundraising and $354,000 remaining to goal

“We have six weeks remaining and we have a little bit of a gap to make up. We need prayers for this campaign. ... We need all the prayers we can get,” Campaign Chairwoman Lindy White said.

Progress reports from the campaign’s 13 divisions showed seven divisions at more than 80 percent of their goals, with the Contractors Division the first to surpass its goal and leading the way at 103 percent followed by the Financial Division at 96 percent and the Automotive Division at 95 percent.

A spokesman for the Automotive Division credited Wallace Subaru for its contribution of $25,000 from its annual Subaru Shares the Love campaign for putting the division within 5 percent of its $52,000 goal.

The Services Division was at 83 percent of its $250,000 goal on Thursday, credited AT&T for bringing in the division’s largest contribution since the campaign team’s last report meeting.

To illustrate what difference the campaign contributions make, Boys & Girls Club parent and staff member Tina Butilia spoke about how the club has helped her and her son and why she gives to the United Way campaign.

A single mother and fulltime worker with two jobs, a 10 year old son and a culturally diverse background, Butilia said the club gives her peace of mind knowing her son is a safe place where he feels comfortable.

“He does his homework first. The Boys & Girls Club instilled that in him. Then he has his snack. Then his pleasure, which is screen time,” she said of his afternoons at the club.

Butilla said her son also has an opportunity to pursue his personal interests and is learning to play guitar at the club. And for herself, she said, the club has eased her mind through a difficult transitional period for her family, given her a job and given her a chance to give back to the community through payroll deductions to the United Way.

“As someone who wants to help the community, it’s no problem at all,” she said.

White said, “We are grateful to all who are helping us achieve our goal as we work together to enable our partner agencies to continue providing vital resources and services for our community. Together we are creating stronger programs, stronger voices and stronger people.”

United Way Board Chairman Mark Finucane shared a bit of advice frequently given by Mother Teresa to those who asked how they should follow her example. “Mother Teresa would smile and tell them, ‘go back to your hometown and make it your Calcutta.’ ...These agencies are our Calcutta,” Finucane said.

