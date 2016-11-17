Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree shopping season across the Tri-Cities

Capt. Michael Cox, corps commander for the Johnson City Salvation Army, reported a total of 2,248 needy children from low-income families in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties are up for adoption by shoppers on Angel Trees located at the mall and at Walmart stores on Browns Mill Road in Johnson City and on West Elk Avenue in Elizabethton.

Major Alan Hill, commander of the Kingsport Salvation Army, said about 1,000 children are in need of Angel Tree shoppers in Kingsport area, where Angel Trees can be found at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium and Walmart stores across the area.

And in Bristol, Major Art Fultz said registration for the Angel Tree is still underway and expected to top out at 1,000 children in need of gifts of new clothing and toys.

Cox said the number of children in need of shoppers in the three counties served by the Johnson City Corps is about 400 less than last year but are expected to go up as the Salvation Army works to include families who are in emergency need.

He encouraged those who choose an Angel Tree child from the trees to pay special attention to the needs listed on their Angel’s paper ornament. While the needs listed for most of the children are for warm winter clothing, some may include essential items they are without such as blankets, pillows or even a bed.

“We want people who pick an Angel from the tree to choose a child they relate to and feel excited and warm to shop for,” Cox said. “And we want them to focus on their needs rather than their wants. Their needs are sometimes things that we take for granted. If (shoppers) can get their needs, we can fill out their wants.”

Gifts for the children are due back at the Angel Trees by Dec. 9, giving shoppers only three weeks to select a child to shop for and return their unwrapped gifts for processing.

The Angel Tree gift distribution will be conducted in partnership with the Johnson City Press Christmas Box food distribution to the families of every Angel Tree child in the three-county area Dec. 14 at the National Guard Armory in Elizabethton and Dec. 15 at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray.

Businesses, churches, school groups or civic clubs who wish to adopt a group of Angel Tree children to shop for may contact Capt. Laura Cox at 423-926-2101 for more information.

For those who would like to help provide the makings of a holiday meal and extra food to the families of Angel Tree children or to area seniors through shopping gift certificates may make tax-deductible donations to the Christmas Box program online at jcpchristmasbox.com or by mail to P.O. Box 1387, Johnson City, TN 37605.

