Former Bristol pastor pleads guilty to child rape

David St. John, 59, Bristol, entered the plea in a Sullivan County Court Room Thursday morning. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison with no chance of parole.

"We were pleased," said William Harper, Assistant District Attorney for Sullivan County. "Obviously when you've got a case where there are child victims involved, those are difficult cases. We felt like this sentence would protect the community and also spare the victims from having to face him and testify at a trial."

The two 8-year-old victims knew St. John because he was a pastor for Bible Truth Baptist Church in Bristol, Tenn., where their family attended. The church has since dissolved.

The rape charges stemmed from St. John penetrating the victims and the sexual battery charges came from St. John touching the victims on several different occasions, Harper said.

