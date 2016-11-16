Ambulance service owner addresses Unicoi County concerns

Jim Reeves, owner of the Texas-based medical response company under contract with the county, disputed the number of emergency medical calls for which no ambulances have been available and told task force members that creating their own ambulance service would set the community up for “astronomical” costs.

The meeting ended with County Commissioner Jason Harris, who chairs the commission’s Ambulance Committee, saying the task force would go forward with its exploration of creating a publicly owned ambulance service. He asked Reeves to bring Medic One’s services up to the level set out in their contract.

“I think the biggest thing is for you to do what you can to get this contract up as we’re going forward with looking at doing our own. I hope we can work together,” Harris said.

According to Reeves, the contract calls for Medic One to provide the county with two 24-hour ambulances and a third ambulance during unspecified peak hours of demand.

He initially told the task force Medic One would like to add the third ambulance, but because of a significant decline in call volumes in the county over the past several years, it needed to first increase the number of calls.

Reeves later told the task force his staff had advised him Medic One has the third ambulance running in the county. And when Harris countered that the Medic One staff had told him the third ambulance is “down” and not operational 50 percent of the time, Reeves said, “We’ll put the third ambulance up.”

“We have committed to buy a third ambulance. It’s in the budget,” Reeves said, and estimated the time frame at 60 to 90 days.

Harris also told Reeves that Medic One needs a better facility than the small storefront on North Main Avenue that was loaned to the company by County Mayor Greg Lynch more than two years ago.

Harris, who is employed as a fireman, told Reeves, “Where you’re at, I’ve been in there. I wouldn’t want to work in there.”

Reeves told the task force the lack of an ambulance station is “a county problem.”

“The county could have sought grant funding to build a central station,” he said.

Reeves said the county had “essentially kicked us out” of a facility located adjacent to Sheriff’s Department that now houses the 911 service. He noted that the county had held Medic One to station location stipulations included the contract that the company has been unable to meet.

He said Medic One purchased land to build a station within one mile of Exit 36 of Interstate 26 as stipulated by the contract, but later learned the site includes underground springs that cannot be disturbed. Reeves said the cost of filling in the site to the level required by environmental regulations is substantial and not feasible for the company.

He said Medic One has been unable to secure other sites within the location limit and noted the county had turned down the company’s request to ease the station location provision.

Addressing the lack of availability of ambulances and long wait times, Reeves said the number of instances in which no ambulance was available had been exaggerated and presented company tracking data that showed the average response time to 911 calls, not including hospital transfers, is less than 10 minutes.

“I know you’re all looking at me and you’re thinking I’m insane, but I’m an industry expert qualified to testify before Congress on this,” Reeves said.

Reeves said changes in the medical service payment system that have occurred since the implementation of the federal Affordable Care Act and a persistent decline in ambulance call volume due in part due to the sale of the county hospital had left Medic One “stuck in an economically unfeasible community here.”

After citing two instances in which Medic One had been sued in what appeared to be baseless claims, Reeves told the task force, “If you do this, the incidental cost on this community will be astronomical. We get sued all the time and it costs a lot to fend those things off.”

Erwin Mayor Doris Hensley told Reeves that while the discussion had gone off on many tangents, the remaining issue is “our citizens deserve better services and one way or another they are going to get it.”

Hensley told the task force she had met with Reeves earlier in the day and told him she had applied for a grant to help with the cost of establishing a new ambulance service and expected to hear the results of that application within 18 months.

“I told Mr. Reeves he’s got 18 months to prove himself,” Hensley said.

Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress.