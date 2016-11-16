Johnson City family in emergency need; Avery Armstrong Toy Drive underway for kids in hospital at Christmas

And just as they began to see a light at their end of their tunnel, Chris and Kathy Noel received a notice their rental home had been sold and they had 30 days to move.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family, and Chris requested the newspaper’s assistance in spreading the word of their dilemma.

Their traumatic venture began in February, he said, when Kathy suffered liver failure and ended up spending the next four months in and out of a hospital. Then when she finally returned to their home for good, she was too weak to venture out on her own and dependent on a regimen of two to three doctor appointments a week.

Chris, a construction worker who is rarely without a job he can go to, was suddenly faced with the many responsibilities of a home caregiver and, for the first time in his life, began missing a lot of work.

With three children to feed and an 22-year-old son with a wife and a baby who also lived in their home, the Noel household of four children and four adults spent the next five months barely getting by and running behind on their rent and utilities.

But by the end of October things were looking up. Kathy’s liver function stabilized. She began regaining strength. Chris was able to work with less interruption. And they were nearly caught up on their household bills when word came of their immediate need to move.

In fear of landing on the street, Chris said he took the last $800 they had and put down a deposit on a another rental home where he and Kathy and their children will be moving as soon as he scrapes together a month’s rent and enough to transfer their utilities.

Their GoFundMe page went up 24 days ago with a goal of raising $2,500 and on Wednesday had received a single $200 donation from Chris’ mother.

For anyone who like to help, donations to Noel Family GoFundMe page may be made at www.gofundme.com/noel-family-2vaua2c?ssid=790711609&pos=2 or by mail to Chris Noel at their new address at 610 Orleans St., Johnson City, TN 37601. More information about the family’s needs may be obtained by calling Chris at 423-676-8308.

Nine-year-old Avery Armstrong is a cancer survivor and knows what it’s like for a kid to be in a hospital during the holidays.

So for the third holiday season in a row, Avery is on a mission to collect donations of new toys for kids at Niswonger Children’s Hospital and its St. Jude affiliate clinic and the pediatric units of other area hospitals.

Avery collected more than 1,300 toys in last year’s drive and would like to repeat or top that number this year. Those who would like to help my donate new, unopened toys, coloring books, crayons, games, crafts or art supplies through Dec. 5. Look for Avery Armstrong Toy Drive collection boxes set up at Johnson City Toyota, 3124 Bristol Highway; at Monkee’s of Johnson City women’s clothing store, 2515 N. Roan St.; and at numerous office and business locations in Greeneville. Walmart on Andrew Johnson Highway in Greeneville will host a special community drop-off day for the toy drive from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26.

More information about the drive may be obtained by contacting Teresa Taylor at 423-620-1030.

If there is a need or a project in your neighborhood the Good Neighbor column can assist with, contact Sue Guinn Legg at 423-722-0538 or P.O. Box 1717, Johnson City, TN 37605.

