Mother, daughter critically injured after Elizabethton apartment fire

Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw said the mother and daughter suffered life-threatening injuries.

Emergency workers responded to 916 Pine Ridge Circle, Apt. C, around 6 p.m. and saw heavy smoke and fire billowing from the building’s first floor.

Shaw said the mother and daughter, whose names were not released, were unconscious when firefighters rescued them from the apartment’s second floor.

“(The mother) advised (911 dispatch) that she and her daughter were trapped in the fire. Dispatchers stayed on the line with her until the point that she lost consciousness,” Shaw said.

“Firefighters were able to make entry and search the upstairs portion (and find the mother and daughter),” he continued. “At the same time, the fire was being knocked down. The fire was in the lower level of the apartment.”

Shaw did not disclose which hospital the mother and daughter were taken to.

Witness Daniel Morris Jr., who was in the area, said he heard screaming coming from inside the apartment and noticed large amounts of smoke coming from inside just as first responders arrived on the scene.

The apartment’s interior appeared to be severely damaged.

Shaw said there were no indications of how the fire started. He said it will be investigated by the Elizabethton Fire Department and state fire marshal’s office with assistance from the Elizabethton Police Department.

Check back to JohnsonCityPress.com for more information

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP