Commission to consider final changes to new West Walnut Street District

Overall, the intent has been to promote a compact urban corridor with a mix of commercial, office and residential uses that encourages bicycling and pedestrian movement and supports East Tennessee State University, downtown Johnson City and the surrounding area.

On Oct. 19, following two readings by city commissioners, the plan went back to the West Walnut Street task force to tweak its plan at a public workshop. The consensus from that workshop was to remove a Board of Zoning Appeals special exception for sidewalk dining and move that to a city-staff level decision.

“That was the most significant change,” said Joe Wise, task force chairman and newly elected city commissioner. “The City Commission’s take on it was ‘do we really need to make people go through the BZA?’ The criteria are still in place. It was an effort to eliminate what seemed to be a superficial requirement.”

The task force also agreed to leave the 11 p.m. time limit for alcohol consumption in outdoor dining areas and to better define the illustrations of these areas for commissioners. The Johnson City Regional Planning Commission later approved these changes in a unanimous vote.

Outdoor dining, drinking, music, entertainment and general gathering areas would be allowed along the north side of West Walnut. Outdoor dining would be allowed on the south side, but only if the areas are directly in front of buildings and an eight-foot tall masonry or wood fence between the outdoor dining area and rear of the property.

The district will stretch from Buffalo Street to University Parkway. All current businesses in the district will be grandfathered under the current conditions, but all new businesses will have to conform to the new regulations.

Commissioners also will review bids for inspection services on two major road projects.

“Any time there is federal money involved, there must be what’s known as a CEI (Construction Engineering Inspection services),” City Engineer Allan Cantrell said. “They check materials, make sure all the federal guidelines for wages are being followed and certify that the contractor is doing things by the book.”

The first bid is for oversight of the nearly $5.2 million Indian Ridge/North State of Franklin roads project by Smith Seckman and Reid is about $515,736. The second bid for oversight of the roughly $1.4 million roundabout at Browns Mill/Mountainview roads by Mattern & Craig came in at $128,600.

The amounts for inspection services for both projects are not to exceed the stated numbers. Project bids were approved Nov. 3.

Baker’s Construction landed the bid for the Indian Ridge/North State of Franklin project, which will include the addition of traffic and turn lanes and the widening of the bridge just west of State of Franklin.

Public Works Department Director Phil Pindzola said the first project should produce “adequate capacity for the Food City build-out, and it will serve mainly to reduce queue (backup) length.

The roundabout will be constructed at the Browns Mill/Mountainview intersection. Summers-Taylor bested Baker’s Construction and Thomas Construction for the low bid. This project will be funded completely by federal funds.

City officials considered new signalization at the intersection a few years ago but decided instead to construct a roundabout at what is now a two-way stop. When complete there will be a yield sign as you approach the intersection.”

Commissioners also will consider an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation for construction of new traffic signal at Harris Drive and West State of Franklin Road in anticipation of East Tennessee State University’s new performing arts center.

