Reduced operating costs contribute to TVA's record 2016 fiscal year

But it certainly did for the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Although revenue from electricity decreased $386 million between the 2015 and 2016 fiscal years, TVA was able to net $1.2 billion by reducing operating costs. That income was $122 million more than the corporate agency accumulated in 2015.

“Our financial performance in (fiscal year) 2016 is the direct result of the ongoing hard work of our employees combined with our close partnerships with local power companies, such as (the Johnson City Power Board),” said Jim Hopson, TVA public relations manager.

The JCPB is the 10th-largest of TVA’s 155 local power company partners.

“We have adjusted our organization to meet the realities of today’s business climate and we are continuing to improve our financial position while focusing on our mission to provide clean, reliable, low-cost energy; economic development and resource stewardship for the people of the region,” Hopson said.

Power Board CEO Jeff Dykes said TVA’s cost reductions and net revenue certainly helps on the local level.

“About 80 percent of all JCPB operational costs are paid for wholesale power,” Dykes said. “So the leaner, more efficient TVA of today, as our wholesale power provider, certainly helps hold down costs for our retail customers.”

JCPB’s current fiscal year is also looking optimistic compared to last year.

“Through three months of the fiscal year, JCPB is performing better than last year in terms of revenues over expenditures,” JCPB Chief Financial Officer Brian Bolling said.

“We ended the month of September at $4.5 million in revenue above expenditures, compared to $1.6 million in the previous fiscal year.

But that revenue can quickly vanish in the electricity industry.

“Although the first three months of the fiscal year is at a net positive of $4.5 million in revenue over expenses, we have had months in previous years where we end up at a net negative of $1.8 million in a single month,” Bolling said. “Like TVA, JCPB’s wholesale power provider, much of the company's financial performance depends on weather conditions. The most expensive power that can be generated or purchased is power delivered at times of peak demand.”

While the second-mildest winter and warmest summer in the past 55 years was a contributing factor to the loss of TVA’s electricity revenue, TVA management was able to reduce annual expenses by $498 million, or 5.7 percent, compared to the previous year.

But 2016 wasn’t the first year TVA dramatically reduced costs. It’s been a trend over the past several years.

“In 2016, our fuel and purchased power costs were nearly a billion dollars less than in 2012,” TVA President and CEO Bill Johnson in a Tuesday press release.

“This was due primarily to the flexibility of our more diverse generating portfolio, lower gas prices and improved operating performance. With the reduction of almost $800 million in O&M costs, TVA employees have reduced annual expenses by almost $1.8 billion dollars in the past three years.”

The TVA’s 2016 fiscal year ended on Sept. 30, but the agency’s Form 10-K, which gives a comprehensive summary of the company’s financial performance, was officially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

“It was a strong year for TVA employees — they met goals and objectives and delivered results for the Tennessee Valley financially, operationally and in our relationships with customers and other stakeholders,” Johnson said.

TVA Chief Financial Officer John Thomas said despite investments in the power system, power rates have become more competitive year over year.

“Our total effective rate is lower today than it was five years ago, and we expect our rates to continue to be more competitive,” Thomas said.

The press release declared that income from TVA’s operating activities will be reinvested in its power system, for such things as clean air equipment, new natural gas plants and investments in the transmission system.

