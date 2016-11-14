Two bridges may be named for two Carter County men

The Highway Committee of the Carter County Commission voted unanimously Monday to recommend the honors to the full commission.

One of the bridges is now being rebuilt on Rittertown Road, and was formerly the main highway between Hampton and Roan Mountain back when Phillip Tolley was growing up. Tolley, of Browns Branch, was killed in the World War II Battle of Cape Gloucester on the island of New Britain on March 5, 1944.

Several members of the Tolley family and Browns Branch resident Juanita Miller spoke in favor of naming the bridge in honor of Private Tolley. Committee Chairman Mike Hill said they presented a petition with 42 signatures asking for the renaming of the new bridge, which is currently under construction.

The committee also voted unanimously to recommend a bridge in Dennis Cove be named in honor of John Paul Mathes, who had more than 20 years service to Carter County as a county commissioner and clerk of Circuit Court. Mathes and his wife, Robin Renee Sells Mathes, were killed this summer while camping on the shore of Watauga Lake on July 8 when a strong windstorm blew a large tree on them.

Several friends and relatives of Mathes attended the meeting to speak on his behalf. Several spoke of his kindness to others.

John Lewis, one of the county commissioners who represents the Hampton area and the location of the bridge, said he thought the bridge should be named for the Whitehead family because that family has been in the area for over 200 years.

Despite the objection of Lewis, the committee responded to the requests of those present and to 81 signatures on a petition to vote unanimously for naming the bridge for Mathes.

In other matters, the committee discussed what steps will be taken on a section of right of way upstream from Doe River Gorge on the former railroad bed of the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad.

County attorney Josh Hardin said a wood barricade was erected by Wilderness and Country Properties LLC across the county right of way, which had been given to Carter County in 1951 for the purpose of maintaining a public road.

The area upstream from the barricade has been developed into Railroad Grade Road, but no road was developed on the downstream side of the barricade.

The committee authorized Hardin to enter into a discussion with the owners of Wilderness and Country Properties on the barricade and the county’s right of way.

The committee also heard from Ken Gough of the Carter County Parks and Recreation Committee about the progress of bicycle routes in the county.

Gough said the newest route will be one honoring Mary Patton in a loop that begins at Lions Park, goes to the Mary Patton Highway, on to Dry Creek Road, Laurels Road, Toll Branch Road, Powder Branch Road, Sparks Road and back to Lions Park.