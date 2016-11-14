Stout stands by every vote; says being a commissioner 'complex'

“It’s not for the faint of heart,” Stout said Monday. “It’s tough.”

Stout did not gather enough votes in the Nov. 8 municipal election to be among the top three candidates, which would have won him a second term. Instead, he finished fourth in a five-candidate field, and will instead watch as newcomers Todd Fowler and Joe Wise and incumbent City Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin are sworn in Dec. 5. They will take their seats at the Dec. 15 meeting.

“I ask myself daily why I didn’t get re-elected,” he said. “Being an incumbent is tough, and you had some good candidates. Moving the election to November also meant a lot more voters. They (newly elected commissioners) had a little more time to campaign. It’s a little harder for an incumbent mayor with all the responsibilities and obligations.

“I’ve learned this (being a commissioner) is very complex. Commissioners spend a lot of time talking with staff. It’s a tough job, but I would encourage anybody, that if they want to make a difference, serve in local government. You’ll be able to more easily see the results first hand.”

Stout was elected in 2011 and became mayor in October of last year.

Last week’s victors and the two incumbents all were a bit surprised the mayor would not be back. They also credited Stout for standing up for what he thought was right, though some of his votes may have influenced the election’s outcome.

“It may have played a part in the election,” Stout said. “Any time you vote, you can make a friend or an enemy. I stand by every vote I made.”

On Aug. 4, commissioners voted 3-1 to make an $8 million investment in East Tennessee State University’s new performing arts center to nearly double the main auditorium’s seating capacity.

Stout, who had expressed continual concerns over what he felt were architectural delays and cost uncertainties, voted against the move. Van Brocklin was absent.

In October, Stout again was the lone naysayer in an important vote. Commissioners agreed in a 4-1 vote to end a 71-year-old arrangement between Johnson City and the Johnson City Power Board and allow the creation of the Johnson City Energy Authority.

Stout praised the Power Board’s leadership but voted against both a certificate of approval and the new entity’s incorporation. He did not explain why, and did not linger at meeting’s end. State statute required a two-thirds vote from the five-member body, and the 4-1 tally was just enough to clear that mark.

The notorious low- or no-tax increase mayor decided new revenue was crucial to the city’s street and road improvement plan, and the City Commission’s June 2015 approval of a 25-cent property tax increase would not have happened without his vote.

The vote was 3-2. Stout, vice mayor at the time, Commissioner Jenny Brock and then-Mayor Van Brocklin voted for the proposal. Commissioners David Tomita and Jeff Banyas voted against the move.

More than $1.6 million a year from that increase is deposited in the Public Works Department’s capital accounts project fund, a line item from which money is used for street resurfacing.

“I thought Clayton really came into his own, especially in his mayoral role,” said Brock, who suggested the 25-cent compromise, down from an original 40-cent plan. “He had the courage to stand up for the resurfacing program, which required a tax increase. When he voted for that, he helped put money into a place that could only be used for that purpose. I know he voted based on principle, not on a whim. He was willing to stand up when he knew he was going to get hammered for it. He governed with heart.”

Stout said that he likely will run for public office again at some point.

“I’m keeping all the doors open, but I really haven’t thought about it with everything that’s happened,” he said. I won’t rule it out, but I want to spend some time with my family. They are my priority.”

With little time left to push for local policies before leaving office, he instead reflected on what’s been accomplished.

“I think I’m proud of downtown renovations, the Tweetsie Trail, resurfacing and budgeting to get our streets back in order,’ he said. “I’ve been a part of projects like Tannery Knob and others that I believe will bring in new revenues.

“I also think people will be happy with what the Langston Heritage Group will do with the repurposed building. I also think you need to look at Johnson City’s school system. There is positive proof of success. I feel I played a role.”

Stout continues to support new and renovated sport facilities and eventually a new sports complex. He was in on the decision that kicked off renovations at Winged Deer Park and other facilities.

“I just want to say thank you for the time I was given on the City Commission,” he said. “I do think I made a difference.”

Email Gary Gray at ggray@johnsoncitypress.com. Like Gary B. Gray on Facebook at www.facebook.com/garybgrayjcp. Follow him on Twitter @ggrayjcpress.