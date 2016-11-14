Health alert issued as smoke from wildfires again blankets Tri-Cities

Smoke from some of those fires formed a blanket across the Tri-Cities last week, and while there was some relief from that with a brief amount of rain and winds, the smoke made it’s way back across the area by Monday.

Tim Phelps, public information officer for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry, said there was information about two Northeast Tennessee fires on the Sunday report. Those were the Airport Road fire in Carter County, which burned five acres and was still burning late Sunday, and the Nov.12 Roan Mountain Railroad Guide fire, which torched 26 acres. It was still listed as an active fire, but 100 percent contained, he said.

“There’s enough activity we need to get in there,” and keep it contained, Phelps said of the Nov. 12 fire. It started when embers from a structure fire spread to nearby woodlands.

The report did not include information about a fire on Holston Mountain, which was a topic of fodder on Facebook Sunday, and Phelps said he had no information about a fire in that location. There had also been reports of brush fires in Sullivan County.

According to the National Integrated Drought Information Center, East Tennessee remains in an extreme drought situation, and there’s no real relief in sight. Monday’s weather forecast called for patchy smoke throughout the day and into the evening.

The National Weather Service website published a severe weather alert due to the smoky conditions.

“Areas of smoke from wildfires will linger across the Eastern Tennessee Valley and Southern Appalachians (Monday and Monday night). Several wildfires across the region are producitng areas of smoke, reducing visibilities to one mile or less locally at times and producing unhealthy air quality conditions.”

Airnow.gov, which provides air quality reports and forecasts, indicated that the Tri-Cities air quality index — which is measured numerically in 50 point increments, then given a definition for each category — for Monday was 101. That indicates the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

“Although general public is not likely to be affected at this AQI range, people with lung disease, older adults and children are at a greater risk from exposure to ozone, whereas persons with heart and lung disease, older adults and children are at greater risk from the presence of particles in the air,” the website states.

The forecast for Tuesday drops just one point to 100 but it’s enough to change the air quality index to moderate.

“Air quality is acceptable; however, for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution” is the definition of a moderate AQI.