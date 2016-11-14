Happenings in your community

Walnut Christian Church, 2318 S. Greenwood Drive, will have a Coffeehouse on Friday, Nov. 18, from 6:30-10 p.m.

Featured entertainers will inlcude the Willi Sisters and Kris Carlson, from Greeneville. Other performers also will participate.

The event will serve as a fundraiser for the youth of the church. There will be no charge at the door, but donations will be received for drinks and refreshments.

For information, call 423-366-7881.

Browning to present ‘Christmas Carol’ on Friday

BRISTOL, Va. — David Browning will present his one-man show “A Christmas Carol” on Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. at Central Presbyterian Church, 301 Euclid Ave.

The dramatic presentation runs about 45 minutes with Browning, also known for his portrayal of the “Mayberry Deputy,” playing all the characters. A question-and-answer session will follow the performance as well as a reception provided by K-VA-T Foods.

The performance will benefit the organ restoration at St. Columba Episcopal Church. A suggested donation of $15 will be accepted at the door.

For reservations, call 423-878-2919.

Club kicks off socks, pajamas drive

The Johnson City Kiwanis Club kicked off a socks and pajamas drive Friday night.

The city’s TJ Maxx store in the Johnson City Plaza Shopping Center, 2116 N. Roan St., No. 2B, has agreed to allow the group to collect socks and pajamas at their store to benefit the children in the Johnson City Schools homeless children's program.

The group needs boys’ and girls’ socks and pajamas of all sizes school age and up. All donations will be delivered as soon as possible to ensure the items are put to use immediately.

The next dates and times of collection include Friday, November 18, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, from 2-8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 20, from 3-5 p.m.

For more information about the club, visit www.jckiwanis.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jckiwanis.

A We Stand with Standing Rock community fundraiser will be held Thursday, Nov. 17, from 1:30-10:30 p.m. at the Willow Tree Coffeehouse, 216 E. Main St., Johnson City.

The event is to benefit people at Standing Rock, N.D., as they resist the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Money raised will go toward supporting the Water Protectors' material needs and legal fund. The event will include live music, poetry, yoga, meditation and a silent auction.

For more information or to volunteer, email Shae Keane at theseedisenough@gmail.com.

Sirah to take part in creative conference

International Storytelling Center president Kiran Singh Sirah will take part in a convening of critical arts thinkers titled “In Pursuit of the Creative Life: The Future of Arts and Creativity in America.”

To be held at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Nov. 18, the convening is the crowning event of the National Endowment for the Arts’ 50th anniversary. The NEA is the leading arts agency in the country and a major supporter of the International Storytelling Center’s Storytelling Live! program.

Sirah — alongside other artists, art leaders, and creative thinkers from across the country — will discuss how creativity manifests itself in different fields and how we can make more tools, resources, and opportunities accessible to those who want to pursue a creative life.

Invited by NEA chairman Jane Chu, Sirah will lend his experience as ISC president, artist, folklorist and teacher, emphasizing the role that storytelling plays in the power of human creativity and the arts.

Three panel discussions will be livestreamed. For a full panel schedule and to join the webcast, visit www.arts.gov/50th/creative-life.