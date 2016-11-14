Erwin board accepts offer to purchase former school for condo development

On Monday, the Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved a $50,000 purchase offer from a Georgia developer with plans to restore the 1922 school building for use as an upscale condominium development.

Lee Naylor, whose Athens-based company has restored several older homes in Erwin over the past several years, told the board he and a group of like-minded friends and investors are excited about the old school’s potential.

“I have a good group coming on board with me with a goal of keeping as much of the original building as possible, without any change to the exterior except for possibly some covered parking in the rear,” he told the board.

Naylor said his plan is for the development of eight to 10 “for sale” loft and condo units with 1,000 to 1,200 square feet of living space to occupy all three floors of the building at 600 N. Elm Ave.

“We’re excited about the potential. I’ve been in Erwin the last several years and I felt like the clock was ticking on the school... The property is fantastic. We’d hate to see it slip away,” Naylor said.

Mayor Doris Hensley told Naylor his timing was perfect and “the answer to our prayer,” with his offer coming only two after a discussion of plans to move forward with the building’s demolition.

Alderman Sue Jean Wilson made the motion to accept Naylor’s offer “to save one of the town’s few remaining landmarks.” Alderman Mark Lafever seconded the motion, expressing his appreciation to the group and telling Naylor he looked forward to seeing the results.

Naylor said the next step will be a walk through with engineers and design architects set for later this week. “We hope to have the concept plans in the next couple of months and so we can put it out to market for a pre-sale and see if there is any interest.

“If we get good response in the walk through, we could start (construction) in June or July. There are some state and federal grants for restoration.”

A second sale and purchase proposal considered by the board on Monday did not receive the same favorable reception.

The proposal form John Marotta Enterprises, owner of the former Hoover Ball industrial site located on Highway 107 at Exit 37 of Interstate 26, offered the town the opportunity to purchase the remaining 14 acres of the industrial property for $1.5 million.

With the sale offer, Marotta also offered to purchase the town-owned Morgan Insulation industrial site located directly across 107 from the Hoover Ball property, for $450,000.

Within the past several years, the highway frontage of the Hoover Ball site has been successfully marketed to Pal’s, Taco Bell and Bojangles’ restaurants while the remainder of the site has remained on market for commercial development.

Opening the discussion of the Marotta offer, Hensley noted the town has been awarded a grant to demolish the Morgan Insulation buildings and prepare that site for development. Hensley also noted the town has received other inquiries for purchase of the Morgan Insulation property “in whole or in part for commercial” development.

“In my opinion, we don’t need any more property. We need to focus on what we have before we take on any more,” Hensley said.

Discussion of the offer ended without a motion to pursue it further.

