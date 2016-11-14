Carter Budget Committee votes against mayor's $195,000 request for animal shelter

The committee voted 4-4 on the recommendation Monday night. It takes five votes to approve a motion.

The committee failed to approve the increase in spite of strong support from Mayor Leon Humphrey, who said he found out the shelter was being seriously underfunded when his office took over direct control of the operations this summer.

Humphrey is seeking an additional $195,000 from both the County Commission and the Elizabethton City Council to operate the jointly-held facility. Despite the committee’s vote Monday, Humphrey said he has been in discussions with Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander and was assured that the city will honor its obligations.

A plurality of county commissioners voted for the $195,556.59 increase from the county during the October commission meeting. The vote of 12-10 did not pass because it takes 13 votes for a measure to pass. Several commissioners expressed a desire to get commitment from the city before the county commits.

The commissioners did approve that $30,000 of the $195,000 to be given to the shelter until the agreement with the city can be reached.

Humphrey said city representatives will be at next Monday’s meeting of the County Commission to discuss the city’s commitment. He said the City Council will vote on the matter at its December meeting.

Budget Committee member Robert Acuff questioned the mayor’s figures for the increase during the budget meeting. Acuff said he had checked with Sullivan and Washington county shelters. He said the costs proposed for the Carter County shelter were high in comparison with those of the neighboring counties.

As an example, he compared the cost per dog and cat and said the figure was in the range the county contributes to each student in its school system.

Humphrey justified his figures and said Acuff wasn’t comparing apples to oranges, he was “comparing grapes to grapefruits.”

On the question of the comparatively high cost of cleaning supplies, the mayor said the shelter is now following the cleaning protocol provided by the University of Tennessee and not one cat has died of disease since those protocols have been in place.