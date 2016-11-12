New City Commission lineup ready to move forward

The city’s 2017-18 fiscal budget already is in the hopper at department levels, and ample face time is on the way in lengthy workshops typically lasting through May. There will be no lack of opportunities to get to know one another.

Todd Fowler, a public office freshman, yet top vote-getter in the Nov. 8 municipal election, and Washington County Commissioner and Johnson City Regional Planning Commission member Joe Wise, will replace current Mayor Clayton Stout and outgoing Commissioner Jeff Banyas.

Former Mayor and incumbent Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin won a second term and will join Vice Mayor and Washington County Commissioner David Tomita and Commissioner Jenny Brock on the board.

The current City Commission will meet Nov. 17 and again Dec. 1. An inauguration ceremony will be held Dec. 5 for both the newly elected City Commission and Johnson City Board of Education members. Fowler, Wise and Van Brocklin officially take their seats at the Dec. 15 meeting.

Stout ran unsuccessfully for a second term.

“First of all I would like to thank Clayton Stout for his service to the city,” Banyas said. “Clayton has been a good commissioner and a good mayor and I have enjoyed serving with him. As for our new commissioners Todd and Joe, I have had the pleasure of knowing both of these gentlemen for longer than I can remember, and they are both top-notch individuals. I have the utmost confidence they will be excellent city commissioners.”

Fowler said he felt bad for Stout, and that he had done some “great” things for the city.

“I certainly didn’t think he would not be back,” he said.

Fowler, Tomita’s next-door neighbor, wants to make downtown more family friendly, as well as increase the number of business-ready sites, especially for distribution centers.

He said he knows Tomita and Jenny Brock fairly well, and has run into Brock through their mutual involvement with the Parks and Recreation Department, through golf and other activities. He also said he went to lunch with Tomita and Brock before the election to talk about the issues and get to know one another better.

“I’ve read a lot about Joe Wise, and have known about him for a long time,” he said. “We were together for perhaps hours during early voting outside the Johnson City-Washington County Health Department. Ralph and I plan to get together soon to compare notes. I plan to catch up quickly on some things I’m not familiar with.”

Wise is preparing a letter of resignation for County Commission Chair Greg Matherly. He also said he would like to remain on the city planning commission if the mayor decides to retain him.

“It’s a good group, and the first thing I’m going to do is listen” Wise said. “I have limited knowledge of Todd to date, but I’m optimistic we’ll work well together. My level of knowledge about David Tomita, Ralph Van Brocklin and Jenny Brock is pretty high.

“I think my public record demonstrates I’m reasonable and that I engage in the process. We are just two parts of a five-part board, so I think the first thing I’m concerned about is setting goals.”

Van Brocklin continues to look at ways to increase revenue through tourism and outdoor activities.

“A national park corridor would take in Washington County and parts of other counties, perhaps repurposing Buffalo Park as the trailhead,” he said. “It’s important for this commission to gear its actions for future success in the community, and that means investment. Sports complexes, for example, bring in significant revenue.”

The incumbent also said people will see a “distinct change” in the City Commission’s composition, but that change will be positive.

“I had the opportunity to watch Joe Wise on the County Commission by attending many of their meetings,” he said. “I recognize him as very sharp — a person who can be persuasive and get a lot of ‘buy in’.”

Tomita has served alongside Wise on the County Commission, and he also is very familiar with Fowler.

“Joe is intelligent and well-intended,” Tomita said. “I’ve been a neighbor and a patient of Dr. Fowler’s for 10 years. There will be a very short learning curve for both. I have to say I will miss Mayor Stout, but I’m very encouraged. “From what I’ve heard during the campaign trail, I think everyone’s in support of economic development, and I think we’ll be able to work together well.”

Commissioner Jenny Brock was not immediately available for comment.

