Formerly homeless mother and child back on their feet this Christmas

Severely injured in a 2014 car accident that crushed the entire right side of her body, Connie lost her job — and then their home — as she began what has been a long, hard course of recovery.

“Our family put everything we had in storage and we lived from one friend’s house to the next, out of duffel bags, until we got back on our feet,” she said.

Nearly 18 months after the accident, Connie began walking again early this year. The right side of her face has been surgically reconstructed. And just six months ago, she was finally awarded her Social Security disability benefits.

“We have a beautiful apartment now. It’s not too big. It’s two bedrooms. She has her own room. And it’s close to her school. We love it there. We’re both just tickled to have a home.”

Still in rehabilitative therapy, Connie is not yet driving, but is working hard to regain as much mobility as she can in order to return to work. She’s a hairdresser and well aware of the strength the job requires in a person’s legs and back.

“I’m trying to get back but I’m not ready yet. I still have OT and PT (occupational and physical therapy). I’m trying.”

Her daughter, now 10, excels in her studies and she is very pleased with the advanced learning programs offered at her school.

“That school will take kids as far as they can go. I went there when I was little and I would have never dreamed a little country school like that would ever have those kinds of programs for kids who can go farther.

“We’ve been through a lot, but we’ve been lucky too. ... I’ve gone through hell to keep her at that school and I don’t want to relocate her at all.”

But with an income of just over $1,000 a month and about $800 a month in utilities and rent, there is not a lot left in their budget for groceries, medicine and special things that no parent wants their kid to be without.

“Her grandfather helps with things for school, like school pictures. But he’s retired and on a fixed income, so he’s limited too.”

For Christmas, for the second year in a row, Connie has registered her daughter for gifts of toys and clothing from the Salvation Army Angel Tree and food for their holiday from the Johnson City Press Christmas Box.

For their household of two, the Christmas Box will provide a $35 grocery shopping gift certificate that Connie will use for the extra things she usually cannot afford.

“There are so many little extra things (at Christmas) that kids expect, like cookies. When you’re barely making it and can’t afford the extras, it helps a lot,” she said.

In addition to $35 grocery shopping gift certificates distributed annually to more than 400 low-income seniors and small households of one or two people, the Johnson City Press Christmas Box distributes large holiday food boxes to more than 800 families with children served by the Johnson City Salvation Army Angel Tree.

The estimated cost of the food distribution is $75,000. For those who would like to help, tax deductible donations to the Johnson City Press Christmas Box may be made online at jcpchristmasbox.com or by mail to P.O. Box 1387, Johnson City, TN 37605.

Because the newspaper covers all the administrative cost of the holiday food distribution, 100 percent of all donations are used to buy food.

More information about the Christmas Box and how to help may be obtained at the website, at the Johnson City Press Christmas Box Facebook Page, or by calling Johnson City Press Operations Manager Ron Tipton at 929-3111, ext. 3302.

Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress.