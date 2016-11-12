Tri-Cities Black Lives Matter releases demands, marches against Bluff City Board of Mayor and Alderman

Enter the Tri-Cities Black Lives Matter movement.

Arrowood and Keith were joined by 50 other protesters Saturday in a march from East Tennessee State University to downtown Johnson City’s Founders Park in protest of the Bluff City Board of Aldermen.

(The) support has meant so much,” said Arrowood.

“I never was political or someone who wanted to get out and do rallies. I never wanted that. I just stayed to myself. But Carol Keith and her sister Sandy came to my rescue and just swooped me up into this caring family.

“They’re fighting for me. They went and spoke for me just like I’m speaking for victims. After that, things just started falling into place. They led me to the right attorney. Then they got this group of individuals on my side and now I feel like I have Johnson City, the whole activist and everybody is on my side all of a sudden.”

Nearly every protester held a sign with a message to the hundreds of passing motorists. Among the phrases on the sign were “Harassment and intimidation are used to silence those who dare speak up,” and a Martin Luther King Jr. quote that read “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

As the march led into downtown, Johnson City police officers blocked off the intersection of Buffalo Street and State of Franklin Road so protesters could cross the street. Many of the marchers thanked the officers as they passed by.

Once the march reached Founders Park, Keith, who is minister of Bluff City’s Power of Faith Church, spoke to the group about a 2013 incident when her church was broken into and vandalized. The person who broke in reportedly spray painted a swastika and a statement including a racial slur: “Kill all ... . White power.”

Keith eventually closed the church because of the vandalism after no one was charged. She claimed the Bluff City Police Department did little to help her find the vandals.

Keith’s attorney, Ben Adams, also spoke to the group about a “trust fund” he established offering a reward to anyone with information about the incident at Power of Faith Church.

“We’re basically in a fundraising stage,” Adams said.

“We’re probably going to set up a GoFundMe account. All the rallies that we’ll have, we’ll try to raise money and take up donations (for the trust fund). We’re hoping to target around $5,000. If we can get that, we figure that’s a significant enough amount that anyone who would know anything about (the vandalism) will come forward and give us some information that will lead to an arrest.”

In a separate 2014 incident, Keith filed a $6 million lawsuit alleging racial intimidation against the town and former Alderman Lon Gene Leonard, but the suit was later settled outside of court.

Arrowood’s anger stems from Bluff City officials not assisting her with a reported sewage leak at her home. Arrowood receives her sewage service from the Town of Bluff City.

“The sewage overflowed into my basement,” Arrowood said.

“I had to call in a carpet-cleaning (business) that cost me $5,000 to begin with. Then I started getting estimates for my home’s clean-up and the finishing. To replace my carpet, replace the tile and replace the hardwood, it’s going to be close to $30,000. I took it to Bluff City and they said they’re not responsible.”

Arrowood spoke for several other Bluff City residents who experienced similar issues with sewage leaks. Arrowood said she and others were in the process of filing a lawsuit against the town.

Michelle Horton, member of the Tri-Cities BLM, also vocally disclosed a list of demands for Bluff City’s Town of Mayor and Aldermen, including:

• An independent investigation of what it alleged was the Bluff City Police Department’s refusal to protect the Power of Faith church;

• A new investigation into allegations of civil rights intimidation;

• Knowledge of where the money is that was to be used to fix the sewage leak;

• Compensation for personal property damaged in the sewage leak;

• Protection for utility workers who refuse to lie about sewage leak responsibility;

• Religious freedom for all religions; and

• Stronger hate-crime laws.

After the rally, Horton said she was pleased with the demonstration.

“These rallies always go real smooth. This one, I’m OK with the turnout,” Horton said.

“We have plans to mobilize again (but) we’re not too vocal about our next plans. If anybody wants any information on that, they can contact our Facebook page.”

When Saturday’s rally was announced, Horton said organizers decided to have the protest in Johnson City instead of Bluff City as sort of a “safety tactic.”

To find out more information about Tri-Cities BLM, visit www.facebook.com/tricitiesblacklivesmatter/

Anyone interested in contributing to Keith’s trust fund, contact Adams at 423-366-2435.

