Unchained: Rogerville to consider ban on ‘tethering’ of dogs more than 12 hours

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen agreed Tuesday to study the request and bring it back up during its December meeting.

On average, the Hawkins County Humane Society (HCHS) receives 20 complaints per month of dogs kept on chains 24/7.

HCHS assistant manager Julie Baker told the BMA Tuesday that the practice of chaining dogs for more than 12 hours at a time is “torture” and her office would be willing to take on the lion’s share of the work involved with enforcing the ordinance.

