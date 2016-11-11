Students rally at ETSU to calm fears

That was the case Friday afternoon when about 100 students stood peacefully in a circle near the entrance to the Charles C. Sherrod Library at East Tennessee State University. They carried signs, but instead of words of hate and anger, the signs had such slogans as: “you are not alone”, “I see you, I love you,” “you are not on your own” and “if you are afraid, if you feel alone, #Iamsafe if you need a friend, if you need a hug.”

The last sign referred to a Twitter page that expressed the motivation of many of the participants.

The rally was initiated by Angela Duggins, a graduate student in storytelling. “This is not a protest,” Duggins said. “This is not political.”

The peaceful group did have an opponent, one of the oldest and most oppressive in human history. Duggins said their opponent was fear.

Duggins said many people are feeling even more afraid in these times. She said emotions and fear have grown stronger in the aftermath of this week’s presidential election.

“A lot of people feel completely isolated right now,” Duggins said. That was one of the reasons for the public display on Friday. The participants wanted to show their faces to those who may be overwhelmed with fear, to let them know that there are people on campus who care about them and love them.

Duggins said the group was not trying to defeat fear.

“Humanity will always have fears,” she said. But perhaps the presence of a hundred students announcing they care about someone who is fearful will help to loosen the grip that fear has.”

Duggins said she may have initiated the idea of coming together, but she said the idea spread, thanks to friends talking to their friends and through the social media. As a result, the circle of students remained at nearly a hundred, even though some had to leave while others came later and took their places. The people gathered in the circle proclaimed their message of love from 2 to 5 p.m.