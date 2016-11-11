Rocky Fork State Park to gather public input

The hearings are being held in advance of a state application for federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grant funding available to help with the park’s design and development.

Park Manager Jesse Germeraad said the focus of the meetings will be the location of the park visitor’s center and access road. Everyone is encouraged to attend and to share their views and comments.

The hearings will held Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17, 18 and 19, at the former Flag Pond Elementary School building at 4361 Old Asheville Highway, Flag Pond. The meeting times are 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17; 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18; and 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

Germeraad said he recently received notice that the visitors center will not be located at the site previously designated for its construction. In addition to the visitors center and an access road to connect with the park’s trail system, plans for the park’s initial development include picnic pavilions, restrooms, a ranger station and a campground.

Tennessee Deputy Commissioner of Parks and Conservation Brock Hill told the Unicoi County Commission earlier this year the state’s goal is to complete construction of the access road through the park before Gov. Bill Haslam leaves office in January 2019.

Brock said long range development of the park is expected to occur in phases over a period of 10 to 15 years at a projected cost of about $8 million. In addition to camping and picnicking, featured activities discussed for the park include hiking, trout fishing, mountain biking and horseback riding.

In September, the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development awarded a combined $1.175 million in grant funding to extend Erwin Utilities’ water line to the edge of the park, a step Hill told the commission would be key to the park’s development. And in August, the park was awarded $167,000 in federal grant funding to improve access to its historic Flint Creek Battle Site via a prefabricated aluminum bridge over Rocky Fork Creek and to provide interpretive materials and programming for the battle site.

Developments at the park over the past year also include the construction of a large gravel parking lot inside the gate at the park’s main entrance on Rocky Fork Road and improved access and parking at the Lower Higgins Creek Road entrance to a popular hiking trail leading to the park’s waterfalls and to the 8,000-acre Rocky Fork wilderness area that encompasses the park.

Friends of Rocky Fork State Park, a nonprofit group dedicated to protecting, preserving, promoting and enhancing the park, was awarded its federal nonprofit status in early October and has kicked off its inaugural membership drive with discounted membership fees available through the end of 2017.

More information about the Friends group is available at www.rockyforkfriends.org and at the Friends of Rock Fork State Park Facebook page.

More information about the park can be found at tnstateparks.com/parks/about/rocky-fork or www.facebook.com/RockyForkStateParkTn, or may be obtained by calling the park at 423-271-1233. People with disabilities who would like to attend next week’s public hearings may call the park to arrange special assistance if needed.

