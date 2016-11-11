Power outage affects more than 10,000 customers

According to the Johnson City Power Board’s outage map, more than 10,000 customers were affected when the West Primary substation near the intersection of State of Franklin Road and Market Street experienced a breaker issue.

The largest concentration of those affected were in the northwestern part of Johnson City. JCPD spokesman Tim Whaley said the West Primary substation feeds five other substations around the city.

The outage was reported at 11:34 a.m., Whaley said. Beginning at 11:47 a.m., power was already beginning to be restored, and all power was restored by 12:41 p.m.