Methodists establish Camp Bays Mountain, replacing flood-damaged Buffalo Mountain camp

The Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church plans to maintain its 66-year tradition of ministry, camp and outdoor activity by relocating Buffalo Mountain Camp to Bays Mountain, and renovating and expanding the old Sullivan Baptist Association retreat center.

On Thursday, UMC officials held a kickoff for a $4.5 million capital campaign to cover the cost of the project. To date, the UMC has raised nearly half of its goal.

“Camp Bays Mountain is poised to be a gift to our region, for day camps, overnight camps and retreat usage for groups during the week and on the weekend,” said Jeff Wadley, executive director of the camp. “It's a big day for us.”

