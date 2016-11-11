Military personnel honored during Johnson City Veterans Day ceremonies

On Friday, Cochran’s uncle may been looking down on him as Pease and several other local service members were recognized during a Veterans Day ceremony at the Washington County/Johnson City Veterans Memorial.

Cochran and his wife traveled from their California home just to witness the ceremony.

“My uncle was my hero,” Cochran said. “When you grow up, there is always somebody that you admire. My uncle (was who) I admired. I heard a lot about him when when I was 3 (or) 4 years old.”

Local historian Allen Jackson, who is also a retired Air Force veteran, told the large crowd about Pease’s story before presenting Cochran with an old photo of his uncle that he’d never seen.

Cochran’s face lit up as he reached for the photograph of his uncle, which had been taken at the Johnson City Country Club.

Despite his young age, Pease slipped into the Army by having another man pose as his father. Pease was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division and earned two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star as a paratrooper.

“I always stayed in touch with (Pease), and when I was in the Marine Corps (and) Homer was the Army, we wrote to each other. We kept correspondence and I have the letters at home that I saved,” Cochran said.

During his third stint in the military serving as an adviser, Pease fell in Vietnam during combat at age 37.

Also honored during Friday’s ceremony were U.S. Army veterans Roy A. Moore and Frank Knisley.

State Reps. Matthew Hill, R-7th, and Micah Van Huss, R-6th, read a proclamation for each man that was passed through the Tennessee House of Representatives in November.

Knisley, who died in October, was the architect who designed the Washington County/Johnson City Veterans Memorial and had served in World War II as well as the Korean War.

Moore joined the Army in 1943 and fought in the Battle of the Bulge before he was captured by German forces. He was held captive from Dec. 18, 1944, until May 7, 1945. Moore achieved the rank of corporal and was honorably discharged as a Purple Heart recipient in December 1945. He died this September.

Family members of Knisley and Moore were each presented with the official proclamation.

“Every year is like a homecoming,” said Brenda Barnette, chairwoman of the Washington County/Johnson City Veterans Memorial board. “People will return because they want to take this time to honor their loved ones who served and sacrificed for our country. It’s just wonderful to see new faces, too.”

Additionally, Pease was inducted into the East Tennessee State University ROTC Hall of Fame during a ceremony later on Friday.

The ETSU ROTC held a Veterans Day ceremony near the Veterans Memorial on the quad on Friday morning before dedicating the ETSU Veterans Tower at the Basler Team Challenge and Aerial Adventure Course.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP