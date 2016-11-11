City Council approves Twins Task Force proposal

Richard Barker, an executive with Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank, led the discussion for the task force. He said the proposed upgrades are estimated to cost around $3.2 million. The proposal suggested the Minnesota Twins would fund $600,000. That would leave $2.6 million to be funded locally. During the discussion, the council suggested the Minnesota Twins should be asked to fund a third of the project, which had been part of the original proposal from the Major League team.

The Task Force proposal called for the removal of the existing grandstand and its replacement with a grandstand having a seating capacity of 2,000. The grandstand would provide comfortable and easily accessible seating comparable to Elizabethton High School’s Citizens Bank Stadium.

The proposal calls for new clubhouses for both the Twins and the Elizabethton High School/Appalachian League visitors. There would also be several other amenities to make the stadium more attractive to fans, such as a picnic area.

The Task Force report said capital outlay notes would be better than the sale of bonds to finance the project.

By this method, Barker said a $2.6 million capital outlay note financed at 2.75 percent interest over 16 years would mean an annual payment the first year of $221,500. The annual payments would fluctuate each year, going from the highest payment of $222,000 in year 13 of the note to $176,125 in year 12.

Barker said the plan was for the Elizabethton Twins to make the annual payments from the revenue received from the games. To generate the increased revenue, the team would have to change from its priority of being a recreation provider for the city’s population. The team would have to become more business-oriented, working to increase ticket sales, advertising and drawing fans from areas without professional baseball, including Mountain City and Newland, North Carolina.

The new stadium would also be an attractive draw in getting increased attendance.

Councilman Jeff Treadway worried that the city would be committed to making up any amount of the annual payments that could not be covered by team revenue. He asked if city residents would want to see an increase in property taxes to cover those costs.

At the end of the discussion, Mayor Curt Alexander said it was important to get a city approval on the proposal so that the Minnesota Twins and the Elizabethton Twins can begin negotiations. Elizabethton Twins General Manager Mike Mains agreed, saying last month, when the Task Force was organized, was the 9th inning. He said they are now in extra innings.

With that, the vote was taken. A cheer from the audience came when the vote was unanimous.