Carter County holds two Veterans Day events

The first observance was held at a high school, as it has been for decades — this year at Hampton High School.

Each year, the event, which was started by the Elizabethton/Carter County United Veterans Council, is held at one of the four county high schools or the city’s high school.

That event has a dual purpose: to honor the county’s veterans and to inform the next generation about the sacrifices made by the veterans who came before them.

Retired Chief Warrant Officer Randy Lingerfelt’s speech accomplished both of the purposes in his speech. He explained the meaning of Veterans Day and its difference from Memorial Day.

“This day is dedicated to all 24 million Americans of many generations and backgrounds who have contributed to the character and greatness of America,” Lingerfelt told the students.

Lingerfelt also explained what a veteran is and why they are honored on Veterans Day. “Many of our veterans wear the scars from their service. Some scars are visible, others are not.”

For those who have attended many of these observances, there was a strong sense that something was missing. There was.

For the first time in two decades, retired Chief Master Sgt. Sara Sellers was not present to deliver the keynote speech to the students. The Air Force veteran was unable to attend because of illness in her family.

Sellers, always immaculate in her uniform, always spoke from her heart to the students about the heritage they had as a result of the sacrifices of veterans.

Other parts of the ceremony were familiar to those who have attended before, including the Empty Chair Ceremony honoring prisoners of war and those missing in action. This year, the ceremony was explained to the students by Chief Warrant Officer Jim DuBose and assisted by veteran Pete Voight.

Voight also led the students in remembering the veterans of every major war the country has fought. He was assisted by 13 members of the Hampton football team.

The second event in Carter County was the annual Veterans Day observance at the Veterans War Memorial in downtown Elizabethton. The tall black stones, bearing the name of each Carter County resident killed or missing in action in the wars of the 20th and 21st centuries, always make an appropriate backdrop for the ceremony.

The mood was also set by Loretta Bowers, who once again sang, without accompaniment, her patriotic medley and National Anthem.

The keynote address this year was given by Rick Walters, a well-known local businessman who retired from the National Guard as a major with 24 years of service. Walters is also the commander of Post 49 of the American Legion Watauga Post 49.

Walters commanded two National Guard units and served in Iraq with the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment.

Walters discussed the experience of the unit during the time of its deployment. He began the discussion with the unit preparing at Camp Shelby, Mississippi. He described how impressed he was one day when the soldiers of the regiment stood in formation as the unit chaplain delivered a sermon and prayer.

Walters said it was appropriate the chaplain merely quoted the sermon and prayer delivered at nearby Sycamore Shoals by Rev. Samuel Doak before the Overmountain Men began their march that would end with the defeat of a British force led by Major Patrick Ferguson at Kings Mountain in 1780.

Walters then recited Doak’s prayer from memory, requiring no notes. The sermon begins: “my countrymen, you are about to set out on an expedition which is full of hardships and dangers.”

The prayer concludes with "O, God of battle, arise in thy might. avenge the slaughter of thy people. Confound those who plot for our destruction. crown this mighty effort with victory, and smite those who exalt themselves against liberty and justice and truth. Help us as good soldiers to wield the sword of the Lord and Gideon. Amen.”

Walters said the two military organizations, separated by more than 200 years, were remarkably similar.

He said Americans were killed and injured in both the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and by the British invasion of the South. In both cases, volunteers from the region responded and went to the enemy’s territory, first at Kings Mountain and then in Afghanistan and Iraq.