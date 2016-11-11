Johnson City World War II vet garners France's highest honor for bravery

Johnson City’s Dana Anderson, 90, did just that and was among eight veterans awarded France’s National Order of the Legion of Honour last week in Nashville for his bravery. The decoration is the highest French order for military and civil merits, established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte.

“Our crew was very tight, and we used humor to combat being scared to death,” Anderson said from his Johnson City home Thursday. “Not many people came back from Southern France. You could see the light from the rounds coming at you, and we got hit a few times.

“We only flew during a full moon. It was interesting and scary. I would watch to see if German planes approached. We were successful. The French Resistance needed everything they could get. We always flew low, and those .50-calibers could take off the tree tops. We also helped pinpoint where troops, railroads and factories were located.”

Anderson was among a special group of 22 856th Bombardment Squadron bombers and crew members handed a top secret mission to drop ammunition and other supplies to the French Resistance — movements that fought against the Nazi German occupation of France.

“We were warned when we were briefed — we couldn’t say anything,” he said. “Our code name was Carpetbagger. We’ve been having annual reunions, and our next one is Monday. Eight are expected.”

A typical crew included eight to 10 men. Multiply that by 22 and you understand that few remain from the more than 200 original “Carpetbaggers.”

Anderson was born in 1926 in Carter County, where his parents grew tobacco, wheat and corn.

“I had a little dog named Bounce,” he said. “Me and my brothers would trap muskrat, skunks and possums. You could get 50 cents for a possum hide and $2 for a muskrat hide. I can remember my teacher made me go home because I stunk, and that was a few miles away.”

Anderson, who admitted he always wanted to be a pilot, went to Bluff City Elementary School and high school, though he cut the latter short at 17 to join the U.S. Army Air Corps as a cadet.

He completed basic training in Biloxi, Mississippi, and was sent to Fort Benning, Georgia, where he was among 50 chosen to go to gunnery school in Panama City, Florida.

“It was a skill I learned along the way,” he said. “I had learned to ‘lead’ game with guns as a farm boy.”

In 1943, he became part of a B-24 crew and trained for his future mission in Massachusetts, Charleston, South Carolina, Goose Bay, Newfoundland, and finally in England and Scotland.

“Our task changed from dropping bombs to dropping ammunition and parachuting, and so did our training,” Anderson said. “I didn’t mind jumping out. But man, that ground was hard.”

Consul General Louis de Corail decorated Anderson for his help in liberating France in a Tennessee Great War Commemoration Ceremony at the Nashville Public Library.

“The people in Southern France chose a few of us to receive it for what we did to help the French Resistance,” he said. “I was actually surprised they knew of our success.”

After spending 26 years in the military, Anderson spent 11 years as a local postal carrier. He exited the U.S. Army Air Corps with the rank of senior master sergeant.

“I’m really proud of him,” his wife Doris said from across the couple’s living room. “He’s a great husband, as well as a great military man.”

