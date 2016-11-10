Tennessee First Lady Crissy Haslam brings children's Book Patrol to Johnson City

In town for to kick off her new reading initiative, Read20 Book Patrol, Haslam came bearing gifts of 300 new books to be distributed by city’s law enforcement officers to the children and teens they encounter in their daily routines.

About two dozen police officers and members of the Junior League of Johnson City, who will be supporting Read 20 Book Patrol with donations of new and gently used books, met Haslam at Memorial Park Community Center Thursday afternoon to explain how the program works. They also handed over the first books to children from the Boys & Girls Club and the Rise Up youth mentoring program.

In addition to putting more books in the hands of children, Haslam and Johnson City Police Chief Mark Sirois said Read20 Book Patrol will enhance children’s relationships with law enforcement.

In a press release introducing the program, Haslam said, “Police officers are terrific partners in promoting literacy, because they understand that children who are strong readers are more successful and far less likely to be involved in crime.”

More simply put to the children she visited with on Thursday, Haslam said, “Your police officers you see all around you, they’re going to be handing out books when they see you in your neighborhoods or anywhere they go where there is going to be kids. They care about you being safer. They care about you being a strong reader and that’s why they are going to be giving you books.”

“It’s great to have books of your own and you’re all going to get a new one today,” Haslam said. “I hope you enjoy that book and that you keep reading until you become strong readers.”

And explaining the meaning of the program’s title, she said, “I challenge all the kids in Tennessee to try to read 20 minutes every day.”

Sirois said in the press release the program will give officers a two-fold opportunity to support literacy and to strengthen relationships with children and families.

And along with books, the police chief gave the children at a few pearls of wisdom to take with them.

“Children, learn to love reading,” Sirois said. “Stay in school. Stay away from crime and drugs. And last, find your dream and make it happen as you grow older.”

