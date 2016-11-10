Mountain Home honors military personnel with Veterans Day ceremony

But military personnel were still honored for their service with a special ceremony on Thursday, a day before Veterans Day.

Nearly 100 veterans, administrators, patients and staff filled the the Conference Center on the hospital’s ground floor to hear veterans Sgt. Vickie Ellet and Col. Joseph Windham speak about what the day meant to them.

“I think what the colonel said is most important to me,” Ellet said. “He said every time Veterans Day comes around, he’s impressed with the fact that so many people give gratitude to the service that we provide.

“And while all people everywhere in all occupations give service to their country, we value a special camaraderie in being able to put on the uniform and be trained to specific missions that are extraordinarily difficult. I think we share from heart to heart, one veteran to another, that deep respect and gratitude to even be able to do that.”

While Ellet was the ceremony’s guest speaker, Windham, who currently serves as the administrative officer to the associate director at Mountain Home, gave an emotional introduction.

Windham said it was a personal honor to introduce Ellet after briefly addressing the crowd about what Veterans Day meant to him.

“Our country’s founding fathers, if you think of Thomas Jefferson and the whole crew who came together, they had a purpose, and they had a cause,” Windham said.

“That cause was to see that there are generations yet to come who have the freedoms that they didn’t necessarily have growing up.”

Windham said those freedoms include having the ability to actually choose certain freedoms instead of someone else choosing them for us.

“That’s what is really important,” he said. “For 200 years, we’ve been able to maintain this and sustain the Constitution that they founded. We can hope that there will be enough of our countrymen who will stand when the time comes.”

As a female veteran, Ellet said she was especially honored to be chosen to speak at Mountain Home veterans event.

“(It’s) something to be said for female veterans,” she said “Oftentimes, we don’t view ourselves as veterans as much as maybe men might because there are so many men versus maybe 10 percent of the veteran population being women.

“And this makes it a little difficult to be a person who can deliver important, thought-felt speech to so many veterans. I found it an honor to do it for that reason in particular.”

Science Hill’s JROTC performed the ceremony’s posting of the colors while its chorus led the national anthem. Dr. David Hecht, acting medical director at Mountain Home, began the ceremony with a few opening remarks.

The American Red Cross provided cake and refreshments afterward.

