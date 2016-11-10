Johnson City police say duo arrested for stealing vehicle

Victoria Arnett, 21, and Michael Crowe 23, were charged with theft of property over $1,000 and two counts of theft of property under $500. Crowe was additionally charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Police said they found Crowe, Arnett and the stolen vehicle at the 11E Motel on Market Street. The vehicle had been reported stolen on Nov. 8.

Crowe and Arnett were taken to the Washington County Detention Center. Arnett was held on a $12,000 bond and Crowe was held on a $13,000 bond. Both were set to appear in Sessions court on Thursday afternoon.