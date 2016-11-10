logo

crime

Johnson City police say duo arrested for stealing vehicle

Johnson City Press • Nov 10, 2016 at 11:00 AM

Johnson City police arrested a local man and woman Wednesday for being in possession of a stolen vehicle, police said. 

Victoria Arnett, 21, and Michael Crowe 23, were charged with theft of property over $1,000 and two counts of theft of property under $500. Crowe was additionally charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Police said they found Crowe, Arnett and the stolen vehicle at the 11E Motel on Market Street. The vehicle had been reported stolen on Nov. 8. 

Crowe and Arnett were taken to the Washington County Detention Center. Arnett was held on a $12,000 bond and Crowe was held on a $13,000 bond. Both were set to appear in Sessions court on Thursday afternoon. 

