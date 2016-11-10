Johnson City demonstrators show solidarity with Standing Rock Sioux - PHOTOS/AUDIO

There will also be a fundraiser at The Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room for this cause on Thursday, Nov. 17, beginning at 1 p.m. A silent auction will be part of the activities, along with art, poetry, music and storytelling. All funds will be sent to the Standing Rock Sioux to defend their land and protect their water.

Johnson City’s Ben Schaller gave the Press an interview from Standing Rock Thursday morning. You can listen to the interview in its entirety below:

