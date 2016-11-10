Big new wreath adorns Covered Bridge

For many years, a Christmas wreath has adorned the Covered Bridge. This year’s new look is a wreath that is nearly four times bigger. The old wreath had a diameter of less than 5 feet. The new wreath has a diameter of 10 feet. The wreath also has 400 outdoor Christmas lights, 13 ornaments and the biggest bow ever seen in downtown Elizabethton.

Deputy Fire Chief Rusty Barnett of the Elizabethton Fire Department had the idea for the new and bigger wreath. When he discussed his idea, he soon found lots of people willing to help make his vision a reality.

First, the wreath had to be made. Barnett took his idea to Felty-Roland Florist. Proprietor Richard Sharpin liked the idea enough to donate the material and the time and expertise of his staff to make it. Angie Edwards said she was assisted by Marcia Caudle and it took about four hours just to do the greenery and a few more hours to do the ornaments, lights and bow.

“That is the biggest wreath I have seen in 40 years,” Edwards said. The crowning touch is the huge red bow. Edwards said the bow was made possible because the shop recently acquired the widest red ribbon she has seen.

Barnett knew the wreath would need bracing. He said the frame for the wreath was built by Sgt. Tony Edwards and the Red Shift of the fire department.

On Thursday morning, the wreath was ready to be moved to the Covered Bridge. A team of firefighters that included Chief Barry Carrier, Barnett, Fire Marshal Andy Hardin, Sgt. Rick Riddle, Firefighter Josh Hubbard and Firefighter Jeremiah Tolley helped make the move and hang the wreath.

In the planning stage before Thursday, Barnett realized the fire department’s little boat would not be big enough for the wreath and the hanging party.

As with any situation that is too big for the department, a request for mutual aid went out, this time to the Carter County Rescue Squad’s Technical Rescue Team, which has a larger and highly maneuverable raft, big enough to haul the wreath and its handlers.

Technical Rescue Team member Bill Thacker expertly paddled the boat in place, supported on the ground by John Burleson.

When the raft was directly under the bridge, a cable was lowered so it could be connected to the wreath. The cable was attached to a winch on a fire department utility truck that was parked inside the bridge. The winch easily lifted the wreath and it was put in place.

The big wreath came in ahead of time and under budget.

“We wanted to have the wreath hung in time for the Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting,” Barnett said. That is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.