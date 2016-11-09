Veterans Day events slated for Thursday, Friday in Tri-Cities area

A Veterans Day program will be held at the Mountain Home VA Medical Center on Thursday at 11 a.m. in The Conference Center (building 200, room A061). Veterans and their families are invited to attend.

The Johnson City Washington County Veterans Memorial Veterans Day Ceremony is Friday at 1 p.m. The memorial is located at the west end of Kiwanis Park at the corner of West Market Street and Veterans Way. ROTC members from East Tennessee State University along with Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 979 will participate in the ceremony. Ms. Haley Lingerfelt will provide the music.

The East Tennessee State University Army ROTC program will conduct a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday near the Veterans Memorial on the quad.

Events at ETSU also will include a rappelling demonstration and dedication of the ETSU Veterans Tower at the Basler Team Challenge and Aerial Adventure Course at 1:30 p.m.; and the ROTC Hall of Fame induction ceremony at 4 p.m. in the Grand Soldiers Ballroom of the Carnegie Hotel.

Friday at 11 a.m., Kingsport area Veterans organizations will conduct their annual Veterans Day observance at the Kingsport Veterans Memorial. In addition, the VA Vet Center mobile van will be on site at 9 a.m., to provide assistance to Veterans and their families.

There will be two Veterans Day programs in Carter County. One will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at Hampton High School. The second will begin at 11 a.m. at the Veterans War Memorial in downtown Elizabethton.

In the program at Hampton, 13 senior members of the football team will place small American flags on a styrofoam cross to represent each of the major wars. The ceremony will be led by Chief Warrant Officer Jim DuBose.

The ceremony in downtown Elizabethton dates back to when the Veterans War Memorial was completed. It always takes place in the garden that surrounds the large granite markers that bear the name of every Carter County veteran killed or missing in action during the wars of the 20th and 21st centuries.