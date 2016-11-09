Twins Task Force reports to City Council tonight

The report includes a financial proposal to renovate the city-owned Joe O’Brien Field, the home field of the Twins and the Elizabethton High School baseball team. The estimated cost of the renovations and upgrades is $3.2 million. The task force expects funding to come from several sources, including the city of Elizabethton, private donations and, possibly, a contribution from the Minnesota Twins.

The renovations consist of two parts. The first is the construction of a new Twins’ clubhouse facility, renovations to the high school and Appalachian League visitor’s clubhouse, upgrades to stadium seating, Riverside Park improvements, and the replacement of a stadium knee wall and safety netting. The cost of these improvements is estimated at $2,368,000.

The second part includes construction of a new press box, additional stadium seating and the building of a new picnic area. The cost of this part of the plan would be $832,000.

The task force was formed during last month’s council meeting, following a plea from downtown businessman Joe Alexander. Speaking to the council during the time for citizens to address their concerns, Alexander said “the Twins are one of those assets of our community, like the golf course, airport, swimming pool and Sycamore Shoals State Park for which a dollars and cents value is almost impossible to determine. When it comes to things like pride in our community, recreational benefits, and overall impression we present to current and prospective residents and businesses, these amenities are priceless.”

In its study, the task force noted the team had been operated in the past as a recreational provider. The task force noted this view of the Twins has led the city to keep low prices for admission, concessions and souvenirs. It said those prices are below the national average. The task force also recommended the hiring of additional staff to concentrate on selling advertising and tickets.

In another financial matter, the council will consider a “detailed resolution” that would take advantage of historically low interest rates to refinance its bond issues from 2008 and 2010, as well as financing the fiscal year 2017 capital improvement program. The savings is expected to be in the range of $460,000.

The Elizabethton Electric Department is seeking approval to construct fiber optic cable and repeaters to the schools it services in the Elizabethton and Carter County school systems. The lines would be leased to the Education Network of America over a five year period to recover the construction costs plus 5 percent. The cost to construct lines to the city schools would be $136,343. The cost of construction for the county schools would be $400,097.

Tonight’s meeting will mark the end of Councilman Bob Cable’s term. He will be replaced next month by Kim Birchfield.