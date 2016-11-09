Sponsors needed for Project Thanksgiving

Late Wednesday afternoon, the drive had collected sponsorships for holiday food boxes and turkeys for only 802 of the 6,200 families the food bank hopes to include in this year’s Project Thanksgiving distribution.

WCQR (88.3 FM) will host a live fundraiser today from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., asking its listeners as well as area businesses and churches to donate $25 to sponsor a Thanksgiving box with a frozen turkey and all the makings of a holiday meal for one family. WCQR will provide a Bible to every family included in the distribution.

Sponsorship donations may be made during today’s radiothon or online at www.wcqr.org or at www.netfoodbank.org.

Volunteers are invited to help pack the food boxes Friday and Saturday at Second Harvest, located near Tri-Cities Regional Airport at 1020 Jericho Drive, Kingsport. Those who wish to volunteer should call the food bank at 423-279-0430 to schedule a time slot.

Low-income people in need of a Thanksgiving food box may contact their community pantry to register or call Second Harvest for a referral to a pantry in their area.