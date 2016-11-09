Public gets first look at potential Johnson City signage designs

Each design was catered towards Johnson City’s culture and history.

The first design was a nod to the area’s musical history, which included lots of bright colors and trendy graphics. The second design signified the Johnson City’s industrial railroad background, using bricks and materials rather than bold colors and graphics. The third concept was centered around architectural designs for the signs themselves, with a traditional stark color palette.

The designs all featured a kiosk, and attached to it was a small bench with a solar panel and cell phone charger.

“I’m really excited about them,” said Dianna Cantler, the Washington County Economic Development Council’s downtown development manager.

“I saw them about two weeks ago so I’ve been going through all three designs in my mind. I think they all represent Johnson City very well. I think they did a really good job of pulling different elements out that they heard from the stakeholders, and it will be interesting to see what they combine and bring forth on the fourth option.”

Local stakeholders, like representatives from East Tennessee State University and the Johnson City Medical Center, already met with the design firm and provided input a few weeks ago.

John Bosio, principal for MERGE, began the presentation by explaining that downtown Johnson City needed to have more pedestrian-focused signs and kiosks, while the surrounding city needed more traffic and directional signage. He broke the city down to three distinct districts: ETSU, downtown and the Med Tech Parkway.

Bosio said several of the stakeholders relayed the need to appeal to a younger audience. Members of the public at Wednesday’s meeting provided their opinions on the designs, with most giving an overall positive reaction to all three designs. Several applauded the design firm’s inclusion of a railroad pattern into one of the concepts.

“We got some good feedback,” Bosio said. “We got some good public art as well as history folks (who attended the meeting). This is the third presentation we did with the same information, and we’ve got very consistent feedback, which makes it a little bit easier for us.”

The Johnson City Development Authority approved a $61,000 contract with MERGE in August to begin the design process. A steering committee was formed out of the JCDA that has been advising MERGE on the design process and what will work.

“You look at your community with a fresh eye and all of a sudden you see there is a lot of signage that may be out of date or very confusing, so the JCDA wanted to look at how we can better greet our visitors and tell them what’s going on in the downtown area,” Cantler said.

“But we also realized that our entire city needed some visual marketing, as well. So the JCDA has worked with the City of Johnson City and the visitors bureau to bring together some ideas of how we can better relate to our visitors and also those that live in the region.”

While Wednesday’s meeting focused exclusively on signage, Bosio said his firm will also present a report to the steering committee with other wayfinding suggestions, like updating the City’s website with locational information.

MERGE designers will now take the input gathered during all three meetings and work on a fourth design.

“It will probably be around the first of December before we hear back from MERGE with this fourth option, taking what they heard from the different groups this week and tweaking the designs to make it just one design and then they will send that to the steering committee,” Cantler said.

Once a final design is hatched, the City Commission will consider it for final approval.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP