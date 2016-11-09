Milligan's Gregory Center new venue for Songfest concert for homeless families with children

Songfest, the largest fundraiser of the year for the Family Promise network of 52 area churches and more than 1,000 volunteers that together provide emergency and transitional housing and an array of support services to put homeless families back on their feet, will feature East Tennessee State University’s Old Time Pride Band, Ed Snodderly and Friends, and the concert’s headliner, guitar bluesman Lightnin’ Charlie Real with vocal accompaniment by his wife, Beth.

Doors will open at 2:30 p.m and the music will begin at 3. Thanks to the sponsorships of 13 area businesses and community organizations, admission is free.

Bob Hall, executive director of the nonprofit network, said in addition to its fundraising — donations are accepted in any amount guests wish to give — Songfest is an opportunity for an even larger segment of the community to learn about the mission and workings of Family Promise.

Working in partnership with many of the community’s other nonprofit health and human services agencies, 16 host churches aligned through Family Promise’s Interfaith Hospitality Network take turns providing emergency shelter for homeless parents and their children in their church buildings while 36 support churches provide them with meals, transportation and assistance with employment, school, doctor appointments and the many other essentials of the daily living.

After a period of stabilization in the IHN program, the families move on to transitional housing for which they pay a portion of their income in subsidized rent while working, attending school and saving money for their gradual return to a home of their own.

Asked about his association with Family Promise and headline performance at Songfest, Real said, “Family Promise is the kind of organization I want to be associated with. They are ‘in the trenches’ so to speak, making a difference for families in need every day. This is where the rubber meets the road, and I couldn’t be more pleased to be a part of helping these folks and the families they serve.”

The concert is being held a month earlier than it has been in previous years to avoid competing with all the charitable and family activities and events that make make Christmas season an especially busy time of year. Now in its eighth year, Songfest will be held for the first time in Milligan’s Gregory Center, an intimate, state of the art venue for the concert’s acoustic performances with seating for up to 300 guests.

More information about the event and the work of Family Promise can be found online at familypromisejc.com or at the Family Promise of Greater Johnson City page on Facebook. More information also may be obtained by calling Family Promise at 929-9967. Donations to the network may be made by mail to P.O. Box 205, Johnson City, TN 37605.

In the midst of one its largest holiday food distributions of the year, Good Samaritan Ministries is taking a little time out to celebrate the lives and the generosity of the community members who make its charitable work possible.

On Saturday, the ministry at 100 N. Roan St. will host its bi-annual birthday party for anyone who has marked, or is about to mark another year of life.

Guests of honor will include Good Samaritan clients, supporters and all other area residents with birthdays that fall between August and December. Cake and light refreshments will be served beginning at 1 p.m. Those who would like to attend are asked to RSVP by calling the ministry at 423-928-0288 or by email to celebratingbirthdays@gmail.com.

On Monday, the ministry will host an Appreciation Open House in honor of its contributors.

Open to everyone, the event will also include an opportunity for those who are unfamiliar with the work of Good Samaritan to tour the facility and learn more about the array and direct financial assistance and array of support services the ministry provides to local residents who are homeless or at risk. Light refreshments will be served from 4-7 p.m. and no RSVP is required.

More information about the ministry can be found at www.goodsamjc.org or the new Good Samaritan Ministries Facebook page at www.facebook.com/goodsamjc or may be obtained by calling the ministry at 423-928-0288.

If there is a need or a project in your neighborhood the Good Neighbor column can assist with, contact Sue Guinn Legg at 423-722-0538 or P.O. Box 1717, Johnson City, TN 37605.

Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress.