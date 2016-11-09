List of Veterans Day discounts and freebies

Most offers are valid only at participating locations and requires proof of military service, which includes but not limited to U.S. Uniformed Services ID Card, U.S. Uniformed Services Retired ID Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization card (i.e. American Legion, VFW, etc.), photograph of self in U.S. military uniform, wearing uniform, DD214, military dog tags, and citation or commendation.

Shoney’s — Active duty military service personnel and veterans can receive a free Shoney’s Signature All-American Burger. There is a limit of one per day per military service member and the offer is not valid with any other officers. Military guests are required to provide proof of military service. Offer is valid for dine-in only.

IHOP — Retired and active U.S. military guests will be offered a complimentary stack of red, white and blue pancakes on Nov. 11 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at select local IHOP restaurants. Proof of military service is required.

Olive Garden — Military service members will be treated to a free entree from a special menu, which features six of Olive Garden’s most popular items. Entrees will be served with unlimited homemade soup or famous house salad or garlic breadsticks.

LongHorn Steakhouse — LongHorn Steakhouse will offer military personnel a free appetizer or dessert and a 10 percent discount for guests that dine with a veteran on Friday. No purchase is required.

Great Clips — Veterans who visit any U.S. Great Clips salon on Friday can get a free haircut or pick up a free haircut card to use later. Additionally, any customer who purchases a haircut will receive a free haircut card to give to a veteran. Limit one card per customer. Free haircuts can be redeemed from Nov. 12 to Dec. 31 with proof of military service.

Buffalo Wild Wings — At participating locations, veterans and active-duty military will receive a free small order of 10 to 12 traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries. Offer is valid for dine-in only and beverages, taxes and gratuity not included.

Krispy Kreme — Krispy Kreme will offer a free doughnut and small coffee to military members and veterans at participating locations.

Bob Evans — Veterans and active military members will receive free breakfast all day long at participating locations.

Cracker Barrel — All military veterans who dine-in will receive a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in thanks for their service.

Golden Corral — Any retired or active military persons will receive a free “thank you” dinner from 5-9 p.m. on Nov. 14. Offer only valid at participating locations.

Hooters — All active-duty and retired military can get a free meal from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu by presenting a military ID or proof of service at any Hooters location nationwide.