Passport Fair to be conducted at ETSU on Saturday

This fair, which coincides with ETSU’s Homecoming celebration, will provide a rare opportunity for citizens to apply for United States passports on a Saturday.

U.S. citizens must present a valid passport book when entering or re-entering the country by air. Citizens entering the U.S. from Canada, Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean at land borders and seaports of entry must present a passport book, passport card or other travel documents approved by the U.S. government.

Information on the cost and how to apply for a U.S. passport is available www.etsu.edu/passports and at www.travel.state.gov. Included on the websites are the application forms, details on required documentation of citizenship and identity, photo information and more. It is recommended that applications be completed prior to arrival.

Appointments may be made online at www.etsu.edu/passports in advance. Walk-in applicants are welcome and will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Passport Services is located on the first level of the D.P. Culp University Center in the ETSU Post Office, which is officially designated as a Passport Acceptance Facility by the U.S. Department of State.

For more information, visit the website above or contact ETSU Passport Services at 423-439-7277 or passport@etsu.edu.

For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.