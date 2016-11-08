Trump easily wins Tennessee, including Washington County

Trump accumulated over 1.486 million votes in the state, which accounted for 62.29 percent of the ballot.

Once all of Washington County’s precincts were reported, Trump totaled 34,179 votes in Washington County, roughly 68 percent of the vote.

Clinton, on the other hand, only collected 13,003 votes in Washington County or just 25.97 percent of the vote.

In Carter County, 16,897 residents cast a vote for Trump compared to only 3,453 voters siding with Clinton. Of those 16,897 votes cast in Carter County for Trump, 9,164 were either early or absentee votes.

Trump’s support in Unicoi County was also apparent as 5,666 voters, 79.07 percent, favored the Republican candidate. Clinton only managed 17.58 percent of the votes in Unicoi County. Trump also won Hawkins County with 80.27 percent of the vote.

In Sullivan County, Trump managed a hefty 76.14 percent of the vote, which totaled 45,577 votes. Clinton grabbed just under 20 percent of the vote in Sullivan County with 11,910 votes.

Trump’s largest margin of victory was in Wayne County where the Republican candidate received 86.17 percent of the vote.

Clinton’s only Tennessee victories included Haywood, Shelby and Davidson counties. Clinton grabbed roughly 60 of the vote in Davidson County, which includes Nashville, and 61 percent of the vote in Shelby County, which includes Memphis. She totaled just 54.28 percent of the vote in Haywood County.

Dating back to the 1950s, Republicans have historically won Tennessee, with the exception of Democratic candidate Bill Clinton. With Tennessee Sen. Al Gore running as his vice president, Bill Clinton won Tennessee in 1992 and 1996.

In the 2012 general election, Republican candidate Mitt Romney garnered roughly 500,000 more votes in Tennessee than President Barack Obama.

In Washington County, Romney tallied 32,808 votes while Obama grabbed only 14,325 votes.

The 2008 general election was much of the same as Obama trailed Republican candidate John McCain by 391,741 votes in the state. The Democratic candidate, who eventually won the White House, did gain 1,616 more Washington County votes in 2008 than he did in 2012.

Obama also won Davidson County and Haywood county in 2008, as well as Hardeman, Houston, Jackson and Shelby counties. He won Davidson, Hardeman, Haywood and Shelby counties in 2012.

