Some of Bonnie Kate's history told in recently found plaque

Recently, a plaque found in the restoration project brought a reminder of the theater’s connection to Hollywood’s golden age and also to the time when the nation was fighting World War II.

John Huber, who has headed the restoration project, uncovered the plaque while he was working in an upstairs room of the theater. The plaque is a bronze-colored 18-inch-by-20-inch molded plaster plaque An inscription on the plaque reads: "This plaque is awarded to the Bonnie Kate Theater, a member of the War Activities Committee of the Motion Picture Industry for Outstanding Service in World War II." The War Activities Committee was an organization that directed the national distribution of war films and shorts.

The plaque contains several engraved images of World War II arranged in a circle. At the center is the iconic image of the American flag on Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima. At the bottom of the circle is an engraving of motion picture reels.

Huber thinks plaque may have been given to the theater for showing war clips and perhaps selling war bonds during World War II.

"I don't think those rooms upstairs had been used in a long time," he said. "I was working to clean out those spaces and I found this. I am assuming it probably hung in the lobby a long time ago.

"I think it's important that the War Department would honor the Bonnie Kate Theater for the service it did during the war,” Huber said. "I don't know exactly what the award was for but I'm assuming the Bonnie Kate, in some extra fashion, had something to do with supporting the war efforts."

The restoration of the plaque has been entrusted to Karen Hitchcock, owner of downtown Elizabethton’s new Blue River Studio.

Hitchcock said the first step is to thoroughly clean the object. After that, the major task will be to rebuild three of the corners that have been damaged. There are also a couple of cracks in the plaque that need to be repaired. Once that work is complete, she said the plaque will be mounted on a backer board.

Hitchcock said “it is hard to tell” how long the restoration work will take, but she thought it would be done in a few weeks.

Hitchcock has also taken a rubbing of some of the worn parts of the plaque that were difficult to read. She said she has uncovered the faint signatures of Fred M. Vinson, who was secretary of the Treasury under President Harry Truman and would go on to become the 13th chief justice of the Supreme Court in 1946. Hitchcock also found the signature of James Forrestal, who was secretary of the Navy and would go on to become the first secretary of defense. Appropriate for the centerpiece of the plaque, Forrestal was standing on the beach at Iwo Jima and witnessed the flag being raised.

The pubic can have the opportunity of seeing the progress being made at the Bonnie Kate. The theater will be participating in the Downtown Elizabethton’s Open House on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. In addition to visiting the Bonnie Kate, the Blue River Studio and many other merchants will be participating in the annual event, which features shopping, festive refreshments and music.