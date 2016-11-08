Roe handily defeats Bohms, Franklin to win 1st Congressional District seat

Roe handily defeated Democrat Alan Bohms and independent Robert Franklin during Tuesday's general election. Roe finished with 78.42 percent of the vote in the 10 counties that make up Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District.

“When you have a district that spreads from Mountain City all the way to Gatlinburg and all spots in between, and to have the kind of success I’ve had, it’s very humbling for me,” said Roe while celebrating the victory at the Carnegie Hotel on Tuesday night.

“What we’ve done and tried to do is to treat the congressional district and constituents exactly like I did a patient when I saw them in the office or in my examining room. I would say, ‘Look, I know who I work for. I work for the patient, not the hospital (and) not the insurance company.’ The way I look at congressional job is I work for the constituents. I don’t care whether they’re Republican, Democrat, independent or never voted, if they come by our office and we can help them, we will help them. We’ve done it and will continue to do it as long as I’m in office.”

In Washington County, Roe’s 72.91 percent of the vote easily topped Bohms’ 20.56 percent of the vote.

In Carter County, Roe tallied 15,971 votes compared to Bohms’ 2,443 votes and Franklin’s 1,588 votes. In Sullivan and Unicoi counties, Roe grabbed just over 79 percent of the votes. Roe’s largest advantage was in Hancock County, where he won 83.34 percent of the vote.

As a strict critic of President Barack Obama's Affordable Health Care Act, Roe said he will once again attempt to reform or repeal the nation's health care system.

“Everybody in the Congress knows, whoever wins the presidency, we’re going to have to do something about the Affordable Care Act,” Roe said.

“I just got an email from a friend of mine who’s insurance was $600 a month for him and his family in 2014. It’s almost $1,600 a month now. That can’t continue because these are working people who are trying to put their kids through college or pay their house payment. We have to do something.”

Another of Roe's top priorities will be focusing on enhancing veterans affairs and benefits.

“One of the things we could do is increase access (for veterans),” Roe said. “In other words, if you’re an eligible veteran and you can’t get into the VA, it doesn’t do you any good to have a VA card if you can’t access it. So we’re going to work on more primary care positions so that veterans have much, much more available access.”

Roe, who was mayor of Johnson City from 2007-09, served as the chairman of the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor and Pensions in the House Education and Workforce Committee. He also sits on the House Committee on Veterans Affairs, where he sits on the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee as well as the Health Subcommittee.

Being a physician, Roe operated a medical practice in Johnson City for 31 years.

He has a degree from Austin Peay State University in biology and a medical degree from the University of Tennessee. After he Roe graduated, the congressman served two years in the Army Medical Corps.

