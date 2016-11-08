Lynch re-elected in close race for Unicoi mayor; Cooper joins incumbents Hopson and Linville on alderman board

Roger Cooper bested Billy R. Harkins Jr. in a race for the two-year unexpired term of former Alderman Philip Hensley. Incumbent aldermen Doug Hopson and Jeff Linville were returned to office beating out challengers John Mosley and Jonathan C. Miller.

In the race for mayor, Lynch narrowly defeated Bullen by 27 votes, with a final tally of 804 votes for Lynch and 777 votes for Bullen.

Cooper won the two-year term with 762 votes to Harkins’ 522 votes.

Hopson and Linville retained their seats with 860 and 665 votes respectively, to Mosley’s 534 votes and Miller’s 424 votes.

The wine in grocery stores referendum received a large thumbs up from Unicoi voters with 1,022 voters in favor of the referedum and 505 voters opposed.

Lynch, who is wrapping up his third four-year term as mayor, previously served 10 years as a Unicoi alderman. Bullen is serving the second year of her four-year term as alderwoman

Cooper, who retired after 39 years of employment with Morrill Motors, will replace Todd Hopson, who was appointed alderman following Hensley’s resignation in June.

Hopson is wrapping up his eighth year as an Unicoi alderman.

Linville has served three years on the board in two separate appointments to fill the unexpired terms of aldermen who died while in office.

