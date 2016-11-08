Incumbents returned to office in Erwin; Voters approve wine in grocery stores

In the race for the two aldermen seats, Edwards, who currently serves as Erwin’s vice mayor, led the voting with a total of 1,302 votes.

Wilson finished the race second with 1,009 votes, and was followed by Wayne Morris with 472 votes and Rob Martin with 437.

Mayor Doris Hensley, who was unopposed, received a total of 1,753 votes of confidence.

The wine in grocery stores referendum also was approved by more than 50 percent of the votes cast in Erwin.

The final totals on the referendum were 1,422 for wine in grocery stores and 654 against.

Wilson, who retired from the Unicoi County school system after 17 years of teaching and 10 years as an administrator, will be entering her fifth term as an Erwin alderman. She previously served eight years on the Unicoi County Commission.

Edwards could not be reached by the Johnson City Press on Tuesday.

Hensley retired after 30 years of employment with the town of Erwin, including 11 years as town recorder and 19 years as administrative assistant. She has also worked as a consultant for the Tennessee Municipal Advisory Service and continues to provide municipal consulting services as a private contractor.

Hensley has served as Erwin’s mayor for the past four years and previously served eight years on the Unicoi County School Board.

Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress.